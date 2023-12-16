Royal Antwerp vs Anderlecht Prediction and Betting Tips | December 17th 2023

Fresh off the back of a historic victory over Barcelona, Royal Antwerp play host to Anderlecht in round 18 of the Belgian Jupiler League on Sunday.

Brian Riemer’s men journey to the Bosuilstadion unbeaten in their last eight matches across all competitions and will be looking to extend this impressive run.

Royal Antwerp bowed out of Europe with their heads held high as they picked up a stunning 3-2 victory over Spanish powerhouse Barcelona in Group H of the Champions League on Wednesday.

Mark van Bommel’s men now return to the Jupiler League, where they are unbeaten in their last five matches, claiming four wins and one draw since a 2-1 loss against Club Brugge on October 29.

Royal Antwerp have picked up eight wins, six draws and lost three of their 17 league matches to collect 30 points and sit fourth in the table.

Meanwhile, Anderlecht were denied a fourth win on the bounce last time out when they were held to a 2-2 draw by Standard Liege.

With that result, Riemer’s men have now gone eight consecutive matches without defeat across all competitions, a run which has seen them reach the quarter-finals of the Belgian Cup.

With 35 points from 17 matches, Anderlecht are currently second in the Jupiler League standings, six points behind league leaders Saint-Gilloise.

Royal Antwerp vs Anderlecht Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 15 wins from the last 28 meetings between the sides, Anderlecht boast a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Royal Antwerp have picked up just five wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on eight occasions.

Anderlecht are unbeaten in their last six games against Van Bommel’s men, picking up five wins and one draw since a 2-0 loss in November 2021.

Antwerp currently boasts the division’s second-best home record, having picked up 20 points from their eight games at the Bosuilstadion this season.

Anderlecht have won three of their last four away matches across all competitions, with a 1-1 draw against Gent on November 12 being the exception.

Royal Antwerp vs Anderlecht Prediction

Royal Antwerp and Anderlecht have put together a fine run of form in recent weeks and we anticipate a thrilling top-half clash this weekend. Antwerp have made their home turf a fortress this season and we are backing them to pick up where they left off against Barcelona.

Prediction: Royal Antwerp 2-1 Anderlecht

Royal Antwerp vs Anderlecht Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Antwerp to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of Anderlecht’s last five matches)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corner kicks - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in six of the last seven meetings between the teams)