Royal Antwerp vs Anderlecht prediction, preview, team news and more | Belgian Pro League 2023-24

Royal Antwerp invite Anderlecht to the Bosuilstadion in a high-stakes Belgian Pro League clash on Sunday. The visitors are third in the league, trailing leaders Club Brugge by three points.

Antwerp, meanwhile, have seen a drop in form recently, suffering six straight defeatas. In their previous outing, they lost 1-0 at Genk, failing to score for the second time in three games.

Anderlecht suffered a 1-0 home loss to Club Brugge in a top-of-the-table clash last week, not scoring for the second time in three games. They could only win the league if both Club Brugge and Union Saint-Gilloise lose on the final day of the season.

Royal Antwerp vs Anderlecht Head-to-Head

The two teams have met 134 times across competitions, with Anderlecht leading 69-37.

Anderlecht, meanwhile, are unbeaten in eight meetings with Antwerp and registered a 1-0 home win in the Championship playoffs in March.

Royal Antwerp form guide (Belgian Pro League): L-L-L-L-L

Anderlecht form guide (Belgian Pro League): L-W-D-D-W

Royal Antwerp vs Anderlecht Team News

Royal Antwerp

Ritchie De Laet was injured against Genk last week, while Soumaïla Coulibaly is struggling with a knee injury. Jelle Bataille, Kobe Corbanie and Anthony Valencia remain sidelined with ailments. Vincent Janssen is also unavailable due to fitness issues.

Injured: Ritchie De Laet, Soumaïla Coulibaly, Jelle Bataille, Kobe Corbanie, Anthony Valencia, Vincent Janssen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Anderlecht

Jan Vertonghen, Francis Amuzu and Kasper Schmeichel will miss the final game of the season due to injuries, while Thorgan Hazard remains a long-term absentee.

Head coach Brian Riemer was shown a yellow card against Club Brugge last week and will have to watch his team from the stands.

Injured: Jan Vertonghen, Francis Amuzu, Kasper Schmeichel, Thorgan Hazard

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Royal Antwerp vs Anderlecht Predicted XIs

Royal Antwerp (4-2-3-1): Senne Lammens; Eliot Matazo, Zeno Van Den Bosch, Toby Alderweireld, Owen Wijndal; Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi, Mandela Keita; Jacob Ondrejka, Jurgen Ekkelenkamp, Michel Ange Balikwisha; George Ilenikhena

Anderlecht (4-3-3): Colin Coosemans; Killian Sardella, Zeno Debast, Federico Gattoni, Ludwig Augustinsson; Yari Verschaeren, Mats Rits, Mario Stroeykens; Anders Dreyer, Kasper Dolberg, Luis Vazquez

Royal Antwerp vs Anderlecht Prediction

The Reds have endured a poor run of form, suffering nine losses in their last 10 league games. They are winless in five home games, suffering four losses while scoring thrice. They have not scored in four of their last five meetings with Anderlecht.

The visitors, meanwheile, saw their unbeaten streak end after four games with a 1-0 home loss to Club Brugge. They are winless in four away games, though.

Anderlecht are unbeaten in eight games in the fixture. Considering that and Antwerp's poor form, expect the visitors to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Antwerp 1-2 Anderlecht