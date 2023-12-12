Royal Antwerp vs Barcelona Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th December 2023

The UEFA Champions League returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Royal Antwerp lock horns with Xavi's impressive Barcelona side in an important clash at the Bosuilstadion on Wednesday.

Royal Antwerp vs Barcelona Preview

Royal Antwerp are currently in fourth place in the Belgian Pro League standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The home side eased past Cercle Brugge by a 3-1 margin over the weekend and will need to work hard to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the La Liga table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Catalan giants slumped to a shock 4-2 defeat at the hands of Girona in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Royal Antwerp vs Barcelona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have a slight edge over Royal Antwerp on the European stage and have won two out of the three matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Royal Antwerp's one victory.

Royal Antwerp have lost six of their seven matches against teams from Spain in European competitions and lost their most recent such game against Barcelona by a 5-0 margin in the reverse fixture.

Barcelona have won their only match away from home against a Belgian team in European competitions, securing a 1-0 victory against Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League in 2002.

Royal Antwerp have lost their first two matches at home in the UEFA Champions League and have conceded at least three goals in both these matches.

Barcelona could top their UEFA Champions League group for the 22nd time by avoiding defeat this week.

Royal Antwerp vs Barcelona Prediction

Barcelona have flattered to deceive this season and are in desperate need of a resurgence at the moment. The likes of Marc Guiu and Lamine Yamal could feature in this game and will look to make the most of their opportunities on Wednesday.

Royal Antwerp can pack a punch on their day but will be up against a formidable test in this match. Barcelona are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Royal Antwerp 0-3 Barcelona

Royal Antwerp vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Lamine Yamal to score - Yes