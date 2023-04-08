Royal Antwerp vs Cercle Brugge Prediction and Betting Tips | April 9, 2023

Royal Antwerp host Cercle Brugge at the Bosuilstadion on Sunday (April 10) in the Jupiler Pro League.

The hosts are enjoying a good run of results at the moment, sitting comfortably in the Championship places. Antwerp beat Zulte Waregem 2-0 in their last game, with captain Toby Alderweireld scoring a late quickfire double. Antwerp are third in the league with 63 points from 31 games.

Brugge, meanwhile have had mixed results in the league recently but remain in playoff reckoning. They returned to winning ways last weekend with a 2-0 win over Kortrijk, with Thibo Somers and Ayase Ueda scoring in the first half. The visitors are mid-table in ninth place with 44 points from 31 games.

Royal Antwerp vs Cercle Brugge Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 17 meetings between Antwerp and Cercle, who trail 10-2.

The hosts are unbeaten in four games in the fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in ten games in the fixture.

The Reds have picked up 35 points at home this season. Only Royal Union Saint-Gilloise (38) and Genk (40) have picked up more.

Seven of Cercle's nine league defeats this season have come on the road.

Antwerp have the best defensive record in the top flight this season, conceding 25 times.

Royal Antwerp vs Cercle Brugge Prediction

Antwerp have won four of their last five games across competitions and have lost just one of their last nine. They have lost just one home game all year.

Meanwhile, Cercle's latest result ended a run of back-to-back winless outings. They have, however, struggled on the road recently and could lose here.

Prediction: Antwerp 2-0 Brugge

Royal Antwerp vs Cercle Brugge Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Antwerp

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of their last five meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just one of their last four matchups.)

Poll : 0 votes