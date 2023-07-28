Royal Antwerp vs Cercle Brugge Prediction and Betting Tips | July 30, 2023 

Royal Antwerp host Cercle Brugge at the Bosuilstadion on Sunday (July 30) in the opening round of the 2023-24 Jupiler Pro League.

The hosts enjoyed a memorable campaign last season, winning the Pro League title for the first time since the 1956-57 campaign. Antwerp also clinched the Belgian Cup for just the fourth time.

Antwerp returned to competitive action last weekend, beating Mechelen (5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw) in the Belgian Super Cup and will look to build on that.

Brugge, meanwhile, also performed well in the league last season, coming close to securing a spot in the European qualifiers. They finished sixth with 50 points from 34 games, their highest points tally in eight seasons in the top flight.

The visitors lost 7-2 to Ligue 1 outfit Lille in their final pre-season outing, though, ahead of their league opener.

Royal Antwerp vs Cercle Brugge Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 18 meetings between the two teams, with Antwerp leading 11-2.

Antwerp are unbeaten in last five games in the fixture.

Brugge are without a clean sheet in 11 games in the fixture.

Antwerp picked up 41 points at home in the league last season, the second-highest in the competition.

Eight of Cercle's ten league defeats last season came on the road.

The Reds had the best defensive record in the top flight last season, conceding 34 times.

Royal Antwerp vs Cercle Brugge Prediction

Antwerp are on a run of back-to-back wins after going winless in five games. They have lost one competitive game at home all year and will fancy their chances.

Cercle, meanwhile, have won one of their last four games and three of their last eight. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two sides should see the reigning champions win this one.

Prediction: Antwerp 2-0 Cercle

Royal Antwerp vs Cercle Brugge Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Antwerp

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of their last five meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in two of their last five matchups.)