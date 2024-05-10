Royal Antwerp vs Cercle Brugge prediction, preview, team news and more | Jupiler League 2023-24 

Royal Antwerp and Cercle Brugge will battle for three points in a Jupiler League Championship playoff clash on Sunday. The home side will be looking to bounce back from their 1-0 defeat to Royal Union in the Belgian Cup final on Thursday.

Koki Machida's goal in first-half injury time proved to be the difference between the two sides and helped his side win a third cup and first in over a century.

Antwerp will turn their focus back to the league scene where their last game saw them suffer a 2-1 defeat at home to Club Brugge.

Cercle Brugge, meanwhile, claimed a 4-1 home win over Genk last weekend. They went behind following Anouar Ait El Hadj's ninth-minute strike but were level just three minutes later through Felix Lemarechal. Malamine Efekele and Thibo Somers added first-half goals to put them 3-1 ahead at the break. Ahoueke Denkey added a second-half strike to ensure the victory.

The victory left the Groen en Zwart in fifth spot in the table on 33 points. Antwerp are sixth on 29 points.

Royal Antwerp vs Cercle Brugge Head-to-Head

Royal Antwerp have 41 wins from the last 91 head-to-head games. Cercle Brugge were victorious on 20 occasions while 23 games ended in a draw. Their most recent clash came in April 2024 when Antwerp claimed a 1-0 away win.

Royal Antwerp form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-W

Cercle Brugge form guide: W-D-L-L-D

Royal Antwerp vs Cercle Brugge Team News

Royal Antwerp

There are no injury or suspension concerns for the hosts. However, Jean Butez and Björn Engels are doubts.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Jean Butez, Bjorn Engels

Suspension: None

Cercle Brugge

Edgaras Utkus is unavailable due to injury, while Flavio Nazinho and Jordan Semedo are doubts.

Injury: Edgaras Utkus

Doubtful: Flavio Nazinho, Jordan Semedo

Suspension: None

Royal Antwerp vs Cercle Brugge Predicted XI

Royal Antwerp Predicted XI ( 4-2-3-1): Senne Lammens (GK); Owen Wijndal, Toby Alderweireld, Zeno Van Den Bosch, Ritchie De Laet; Eliot Matazo, Mandela Keita; Michel-Ange Balikwisha, Jurgen Ekkelenkamp, Gyrano Kerk; Vincent Janssen

Cercle Brugge Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Warleson Oliveira (GK); Leonardo Da Silva, Jesper Daland, Christian Ravych, Hugo Siquet; Hannes van der Bruggen, Abu Francis; Thibo Somers, Felix Lemarechal, Malamine Efekele; Ahoueke Denkey

Royal Antwerp vs Cercle Brugge Prediction

Royal Antwerp have had a disappointing title defense and also saw their hopes of ending the season with success ended by Royal Union in the Cup.

Cercle Brugge ended their four-game winless run with their victory last week and will be looking to win consecutive games for the first time since February.

Antwerp are unbeaten in the last eight head-to-head games, winning the last five on the bounce. We are backing the two sides to share the spoils in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Royal Antwerp 1-1 Cercle Brugge