Royal Antwerp vs Charleroi Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th December 2023

Royal Antwerp will play host to Charleroi at Bosuilstadion in the Belgian Cup on Wednesday.

Royal Antwerp vs Charleroi Preview

The Belgian Cup eighth round is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday this week, with 16 teams vying for a place in the quarterfinals. Royal Antwerp entered the competition in the seventh round, besting second-tier side Lierse Kempenzonen 4-1 in Lier to claim their ticket to the next round.

The Great Old are eying a successful defense of their title, which they won against KV Mechelen 2-0 in the previous edition. The hosts also won the 2022–23 Belgian Pro League – their fifth top-flight title and the first in 66 years. They sit fourth in the new season after 16 rounds of matches, trailing the leaders Union SG by 11 points.

Charleroi also joined the competition in the seventh round, where they saw off the challenge of third-tier team, Thes Sport, 3-0 in an away fixture. Last season, they were knocked out in the sixth round by Seraing 4-1. However, they hope to make meaningful progress this time in the search of their first Belgian Cup title.

Les Zèbres finished ninth in the Belgian Pro League last season. They sit 12th in the current campaign with 17 points after 16 games, through four wins, five draws and seven losses. They have emerged victorious in their previous three clashes with Antwerp, home and away. However, Charleroi have won once in their last five trips.

Royal Antwerp vs Charleroi Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Royal Antwerp have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five matches against Charleroi.

Royal Antwerp have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five home games against Charleroi.

Royal Antwerp have won four times and lost once in their last five matches at home.

Charleroi have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five matches on the road.

Royal Antwerp have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches, the same as Charleroi.

Royal Antwerp vs Charleroi Prediction

Antwerp’s top scorer, Vincent Janssen, will be eying his first goal in this edition of the Belgian Cup. He boasts eight goals in the top flight. Michel-Ange Balikwisha is another attacking threat, with four assists delivered so far. Antwerp goalkeeper Jean Butez is leading the league with eight clean sheets.

Charleroi will need to fix their defense, which has conceded 25 times in 16 outings.

Antwerp come into the match as the favorites based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: Royal Antwerp 2-1 Charleroi

Royal Antwerp vs Charleroi Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Royal Antwerp to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Royal Antwerp to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Charleroi to score - Yes