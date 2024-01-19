Royal Antwerp vs Charleroi Prediction and Betting Tips | January 21st 2024

Royal Antwerp will welcome Charleroi to Bosuilstadion for a Jupiler League matchday 21 fixture on Sunday.

The hosts were last in action when they suffered a harrowing 3-0 defeat away to Genk in December 2023. Alieu Fadera broke the deadlock in the 10th minute, while Toluwalase Arokodare added a second-half brace.

Charleroi, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 3-1 home win over KV Mechelen. Adem Zorgane opened the scoring in the second minute and wrapped up proceedings in the eighth minute of injury time. Youssuf Sylla scored in between his teammate's brace to inspire the win.

The victory left Les Zèbres in 12th spot with 21 points to show for their efforts in 20 games. Antwerp are sixth, having garnered 32 points from 20 games.

Royal Antwerp vs Charleroi Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Royal Antwerp have 30 wins from the last 70 head-to-head games. Charleroi have 21 wins to their name while 19 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in December 2023 when Antwerp claimed a 5-2 comeback home win in the Belgian Cup.

Five of Antwerp's last six games in all competitions have produced three goals or more.

Charleroi are winless in their last five away games across competitions (three losses).

Antwerp are unbeaten in their last seven home competitive games, winning five games in this sequence.

Royal Antwerp have the best defensive record at home in the league with just six goals conceded in 10 games in front of their fans.

Charleroi have the joint-worst attacking away record, having scored just four goals in 10 games on their travels.

Royal Antwerp vs Charleroi Prediction

Royal Antwerp have not had the title defense they were hoping for and find themselves 12 points behind league leaders Royal Union. However, they are still in the playoff spots and need to keep in touch with sides in the upper rungs of the ladder.

Charleroi are just outside the relegation zone on goal difference. They ended a four-game winless run in the league in their last game of 2023 and will be looking to build on this.

We are backing Royal Antwerp to claim maximum points with a routine victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Royal Antwerp 2-0 Charleroi

Royal Antwerp vs Charleroi Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Royal Antwerp to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals