Royal Antwerp vs Charleroi Prediction and Betting Tips | March 19, 2023 

Royal Antwerp and Sporting Charleroi will battle for three points in a Belgian Jupiler League matchday 30 fixture on Sunday (March 19).

The hosts are coming off a routine 2-0 win at Seraing last weekend. First-half goals from Jurgen Ekkelenkamp and Vincent Janssen saw the visitors leave with all three points after Seraing were reduced to ten men.

Sporting, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat against Leuven at home, thanks to Mousa Al-Tamari's 16th-minute winner. The defeat saw them drop to 11th in the standings, having garnered 38 points from 28 games. Antwerp, meanwhile, sit in third spot with 60 points to show for their efforts after 29 outings.

Royal Antwerp vs Charleroi Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 68h meeting between the two sides, with Antwerp leading 29-19,

Their most recent meeting in October 2022 saw Charleroi win 1-0 at homr on matchday 15 of the ongoing campaign.

Antwerp are on a nine-game unbeaten run in the league, winning six times,

The hosts have kept a clean sheet in seven of their last eight home games..

Sporting are unbeaten in six away games in the league, drawing four.

Antwerp have the best defensive home record in the league this term, conceding just nine goals in 14 games.

Five of the last six games hosted by Antwerp have produced at least three goals.

Royal Antwerp vs Charleroi Prediction

Antwerp are unlikely title contenders, and the Reds will want to keep their title charge going by securing maximum points here. The major driving force behind Mark van Bommel's side's title challenge has been their strong home record, which could come to the fore this weekend.

Sporting, meanwhile, sit comfortably in mid-table, with little left to play for this season. They will be keen to bounce back with a positive result, having seen their five-game unbeaten run snapped last weekend.

Antwerp, though, should claim a comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Royal Antwerp 2-0 Sporting Charleroi

Royal Antwerp vs Charleroi Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Antwerp to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

