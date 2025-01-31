Royal Antwerp vs Club Brugge Prediction and Betting Tips | February 2nd 2025

Royal Antwerp will invite Club Brugge to the Bosuilstadion in the Belgian Pro League on Sunday. The hosts are in fifth place in the league table with 37 points. Brugge have fared much better and are in second place with 48 points.

The Reds are unbeaten in their last six league games, though four have ended in draws. They played STVV last week and were held to a 1-1 away draw. Anthony Valencia broke the deadlock in the 10th minute and Didier Lamkel Zé pulled STVV level eight minutes later.

Blauw-Zwart extended their unbeaten streak in the league to 15 games last week with a 1-1 home draw against Kortrijk. Gustaf Nilsson scored the equalizer from the penalty spot in the 42nd minute. They suffered their first loss across all competitions since October on Wednesday, falling to a 3-1 loss to Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League.

Raphael Onyedika gave them the lead in the first half but City produced a remarkable performance after the break to register a comeback win.

Royal Antwerp vs Club Brugge Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have crossed paths 115 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 64 wins. The Reds have 21 wins to their name and 30 games have ended in draws.

The last seven meetings between them have produced conclusive results, with Brugge recording five wins.

Royal Antwerp have lost just one of their last 10 home games while recording seven wins.

Club Brugge have won their last three games in this fixture and registered a 1-0 home win in the reverse fixture in August.

The visitors have the best attacking record in the Belgian Pro League this season, scoring 52 goals.

Four of the last five meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

Royal Antwerp vs Club Brugge Prediction

The Reds have won just one of their last four games. Interestingly, they have conceded one goal apiece in the other three games. They have scored in all but one of their 13 home games this season and are expected to find the back of the net.

Jaïro Riedewald was red-carded against STVV last week and will serve a suspension here. Dennis Praet was injured against Anderlecht and is a key absentee.

Blauw-Zwart are winless in their last three games, with two ending in draws, and will look to return to winning ways. They are unbeaten in their last nine Pro League away games, scoring at least two goals in seven games during that period.

They have a clean bill of health for this match. Hans Vanaken played the full 90 minutes against Manchester City and might be rested here.

Brugge head into the match in great form and, considering their better goalscoring record this season, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Royal Antwerp 1-2 Club Brugge

Royal Antwerp vs Club Brugge Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Club Brugge to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

