Royal Antwerp vs Club Brugge Prediction and Betting Tips | February 4th 2024

Royal Antwerp will host Club Brugge at the Bosouilstadion on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 Jupiler Pro League campaign.

The home side have endured an overall disappointing title-defending campaign but remain hopeful of securing continental football. They beat Standard Liege 1-0 in their last match with 19-year-old Mahamadou Doumbia scoring a stunning winner in the second half to register his maiden professional strike.

Royal Antwerp sit fifth in the league table with 38 points from 23 matches. They are three points behind their weekend opponents in the table and will draw level with a win on Sunday.

Club Brugge are enjoying a strong run of results at the moment and are making a late and admittedly hopeful push for the title. They were held to a 3-3 draw by last-placed Kortrijk in their last match and had looked set to be headed toward a narrow victory following Igor Thiago's 86th-minute strike before their opponents leveled the scores at the death.

Royal Antwerp vs Club Brugge Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Historically, there have been 175 meetings between Antwerp and Club Brugge. The hosts have won 51 of their previous matchups while the visitors have won 80 times. There have been 44 draws between the two teams.

The visitors have won their last two games in this fixture and have lost just one of their last 11.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last three games in this fixture.

Club Brugge are the second-highest-scoring side in the Pro League this season with a goal tally of 48.

The Reds have the second-best defensive record in the Belgian top flight this season with a goal concession tally of 22.

Antwerp are one of three teams in the Pro League this season yet to taste defeat on home turf.

Royal Antwerp vs Club Brugge Prediction

Antwerp have won three of their last four matches after going winless in their three games prior. They have picked up six wins and two draws from their last eight home matches and will be looking forward to the weekend clash.

Club Brugge, meanwhile, are on a brilliant 15-game unbeaten streak stretching back to last November. They are undefeated in their last six games on the road and should pick up a point here.

Prediction: Royal Antwerp 2-2 Club Brugge

Royal Antwerp vs Club Brugge Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last six matchups)

