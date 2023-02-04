Royal Antwerp vs Club Brugge Prediction and Betting Tips | February 5th 2023

Royal Antwerp and Club Brugge go head-to-head at the Bosuilstadion in round 24 of the Belgian Jupiler League on Sunday.

The hosts head into the weekend off the back of a semi-final exit from the Belgian Cup and will be looking to return to winning ways.

Club Brugge KV @ClubBrugge Noa Lang is your Player Of The Month! #PlayerOfTheMonth #Unibet NOA it is!Noa Lang is your Player Of The Month! NOA it is! 💎 Noa Lang is your Player Of The Month! 😍✨ #PlayerOfTheMonth #Unibet

Royal Antwerp were dumped out of the Belgian Cup last Wednesday when they fell to a 1-0 loss against Union Saint-Gilloise.

They have returned their focus to the Jupiler League, where they are unbeaten in their last three matches, claiming seven points from a possible nine.

Royal Antwerp are currently third in the league standings after picking up 46 points from 23 matches.

Club Brugge KV @ClubBrugge



21.000 tickets gingen reeds de deur uit, de resterende zitjes zijn vanaf 𝐧𝐮 in vrije verkoop! #UCL Ben jij er ook bij tegen Benfica?21.000 tickets gingen reeds de deur uit, de resterende zitjes zijn vanaf 𝐧𝐮 in vrije verkoop! Ben jij er ook bij tegen Benfica? ✨21.000 tickets gingen reeds de deur uit, de resterende zitjes zijn vanaf 𝐧𝐮 in vrije verkoop! 🙌 #UCL

Elsewhere, Club Brugge finally stopped the rot as they secured a hard-earned 2-1 win at Zulte Waregem last time out.

Prior to that, the Blauw-Zwart were winless in eight consecutive matches, a run which saw them bow out of the Belgian Cup following a disappointing 4-1 loss against Sint-Truidense.

With 40 points from 23 matches, Club Brugge are currently fourth in the Jupiler League table, two points above Gent outside the Champions League playoff spot.

Royal Antwerp vs Club Brugge Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 17 wins from the last 28 meetings between the sides, Club Brugge boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Royal Antwerp have managed just three wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on eight occasions.

The Blauw-Zwart are unbeaten in their last seven games against Antwerp, claiming four wins and three draws since a 2-0 loss in March 2021.

Club Brugge KV @ClubBrugge



Altijd al eens willen proeven van Club Business? Beleef de topper vanuit één van de 25 exclusieve seats & geniet tot 2,5 uur na de match van héérlijke hapjes & drankjes à volonté! 🥂 𝐍𝐢𝐞𝐮𝐰! Boek nu jouw seat mét aftermatch table bij Club-Union! 🍽️Altijd al eens willen proeven van Club Business? Beleef de topper vanuit één van de 25 exclusieve seats & geniet tot 2,5 uur na de match van héérlijke hapjes & drankjes à volonté! 🥂 #CluUsg 𝐍𝐢𝐞𝐮𝐰! Boek nu jouw seat mét aftermatch table bij Club-Union! 🍽️Altijd al eens willen proeven van Club Business? Beleef de topper vanuit één van de 25 exclusieve seats & geniet tot 2,5 uur na de match van héérlijke hapjes & drankjes à volonté! 🥂 #CluUsg

Royal Antwerp are unbeaten in their last three league matches, picking up two wins and one draw since a 2-0 loss against Union Saint-Gilloise on January 15.

Club Brugge have managed just one win in their last nine matches across all competitions, losing three and claiming five draws in that time.

Royal Antwerp vs Club Brugge Prediction

Off the back of ending their winless run, Club Brugge will head into the weekend with renewed belief as they continue their hunt for an automatic Champions League spot. The Blauw-Zwart have enjoyed the better of this fixture and we are backing them to extend their dominance over the home side.

Prediction: Royal Antwerp 1-2 Club Brugge

Royal Antwerp vs Club Brugge Prediction

Tip 1: Result - Club Brugge

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of the last six meetings between the teams)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been fewer than five bookings in seven of the last eight clashes)

Poll : 0 votes