Royal Antwerp vs Club Brugge Prediction and Betting Tips | May 14th 2023

Royal Antwerp will host Club Brugge at the Bosuilstadion on Sunday in another round of the 2022-23 Jupiler Pro League championship round.

The home side are enjoying a good run of results at the moment and are now targeting a domestic double. They picked up a 2-1 comeback win over Genk last time out, falling behind at the 20th-minute mark before Toby Alderweireld and Michel Balikwisha got on the scoresheet to turn the tie around.

Antwerp sit atop the Championship Round table with 42 points picked up so far and will now be looking to strengthen their grip at the top with a win on Sunday.

Club Brugge, meanwhile, have had a very underwhelming season and are all but out of contention to lift the Pro League title at the end of the campaign. They were beaten 2-1 by Royal Union Saint-Gilloise last time out and were already two goals down before team captain Hans Vanaken scored a late consolation goal.

Royal Antwerp vs Club Brugge Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark the 30th meeting between Antwerp and Club Brugge. The hosts have won just three of their previous matchups while the visitors have won 17 times.

There have been nine draws between the two teams including their most recent matchup which ended goalless.

The visitors are undefeated in their last eight games in this fixture.

Antwerp have the best defensive record in the Belgian top-flight this season with a goal concession tally of 27.

Seven of the Blauw-Zart's nine league defeats this season have come on away from home.

The Reds have kept 20 clean sheets in the Jupiler Pro League this season, the highest in the competition so far.

Royal Antwerp vs Club Brugge Prediction

Antwerp are on a brilliant seven-game winning streak and have lost just one of their last 15 games across all competitions. They have lost just one home game all year and will be looking forward to Sunday's clash.

Club Brugge, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back defeats after going undefeated in their four games prior. They have struggled for results on the road of late and could see defeat this weekend.

Prediction: Royal Antwerp 2-1 Club Brugge

Royal Antwerp vs Club Brugge Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Antwerp

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last six matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of their last seven matchups)

