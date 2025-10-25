Royal Antwerp vs Club Brugge Prediction and Betting Tips | October 26th 2025

Club Brugge return to action in the Belgian Jupiler League when they visit the Bosuilstadion to face Royal Antwerp on Sunday. Both sides suffered defeat last time out and will head into the weekend looking to bounce back.

Royal Antwerp continue to struggle for results at the wrong end of the Jupiler League table as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Standard Liege last Monday.

With that result, Stef Wils’ side have now gone six games without a win, losing four and picking up two draws since a 2-1 victory over Mechelen on August 24.

Royal Antwerp have picked up 11 points from their 11 league matches so far to sit 14th in the standings, level on points with 13th-placed Cercle Brugge.

On the other hand, Club Brugge were on the receiving end of a 4-0 hammering against Bayern Munich when the two sides met in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

While Nicky Hayen’s men have dropped six points from their three Champions League matches, they now turn their attention to the Jupiler League, where they are on a five-game unbeaten run, picking up four wins and one draw since a 1-0 defeat against RAAL La Louviere on September 13.

Club Brugge have picked up seven wins and two draws from their 11 league matches so far to collect 23 points and sit second in the standings, three points off first-placed Union Saint-Gilloise.

Royal Antwerp vs Club Brugge Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 23 wins from the last 39 meetings between the sides, Club Brugge boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Royal Antwerp have picked up six wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 10 occasions.

Club Brugge have lost just one of their most recent five Jupiler League away games while claiming three wins and one draw since mid-August.

Antwerp are unbeaten in four of their five home games this season, picking up two wins and two draws while scoring eight goals and conceding six so far.

Royal Antwerp vs Club Brugge Prediction

Reeling from their Champions League defeat against Bayern, Club Brugge will head into the weekend looking to swiftly bounce back and move joint top of the table.

Given the gulf in quality and depth between the two teams, and Antwerp’s poor form, we are backing Hayen’s men to come away with all three points at the Bosuilstadion.

Prediction: Royal Antwerp 1-3 Club Brugge

Royal Antwerp vs Club Brugge Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Club Brugge to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in six of the last eight meetings between the two sides)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in four of their last five encounters)

