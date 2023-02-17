Royal Antwerp vs Eupen Prediction and Betting Tips | February 18, 2023 

Royal Antwerp and Eupen will battle for three points in a Jupiler League matchday 26 fixture on Saturday (February 18).

The hosts are coming off a narrow 1-0 win at table-toppers Genk at the weekend. Gyrano Kerk's 58th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two teams.

Eupen, meanwhile, secured all three points with a 2-1 comeback win over KV Mechelen at home. Birger Verstaete put the visitors ahead in the tenth minute, but a dramatic turnaround saw the hosts score two goals in the final five minutes. Konan Ndri leveled matters in the 86th minute, but Brandon Baiye scored the winner in injury time.

The victory helped the Pandas open up a four-point advantage over the bottom three. They sit in 14th spot with 25 points, while Antwerp remain in third spot, having garnered 50 points from 25 matches.

Royal Antwerp vs Eupen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 35 previous occasions. Antwerp lead 19-7, while nine games have ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting in August 2022 saw Antwerp win 1-0 away.

Eupen ended a six-game winless run with their victory over KV Mechelen.

Eight of Antwerp's last nine games across competitions have seen at least one team fail to score.

Eupen's last five league games have had goals at both ends.

Antwerp are unbeaten in five games against Eupen, winning the last four.

Royal Antwerp form guide: W-D-L-D-W; Eupen form guide: W-D-D-L-D

Royal Antwerp vs Eupen Prediction

Antwerp's victory over Genk put them in title conversation, and the Reds will want to consolidate that with another win. They're the overwhelming favourites against a Eupen side that have managed just one win in their last seven league games.

The Liege outfit sit just outside the drop zone and will want to steer further clear with a positive result. However, they will have to pull off an upset against the league's second-best side at home.

Antwerp should claim a comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Antwerp 2-0 Eupen

Royal Antwerp vs Eupen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Antwerp to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

