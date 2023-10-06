Royal Antwerp vs Eupen Prediction and Betting Tips | October 8th 2023

Royal Antwerp will welcome Eupen to Bosuilstadion for a Jupiler League matchday 10 fixture on Sunday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a harrowing 3-2 defeat against Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League at the same ground. They took a two-goal lead courtesy of goals from Arbnor Muja and Michel-Ange Balikwisha. However, a second-half fightback from the Ukrainians saw them leave with all three points, with Danylo Sikan's brace inspiring the fightback.

The Reds will turn their focus back to the domestic scene where their last league game saw them held to a goalless draw away to Mechelen.

Eupen, meanwhile, suffered a 3-1 defeat against Anderlecht on home turf. Luis Vazquez wrapped up the scoring for the visitors with two minutes left on the clock.

The defeat left the Pandas in 11th spot, having garnered 10 points from nine games. Antwerp occupy fifth place with 14 points to show for their efforts in nine games.

Royal Antwerp vs Eupen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 37 occasions in the past. Antwerp lead 21-7.

Their most recent meeting came in February 2023 when Antwerp claimed a 2-0 home win.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

Royal Antwerp have won each of the last five head-to-head games.

Six of Eupen's last seven league games have produced three or more goals.

Royal Antwerp are currently on a five-game winless streak in all competitions.

Antwerp have drawn five of their last six league games.

Royal Antwerp vs Eupen Prediction

Royal Antwerp's title defense has not gone according to plan, with a series of draws seeing them slip down the table. They still remain within touching distance of the summit though, with most of their rivals having also fluffed their lines in recent weeks.

Eupen started their campaign with just one loss from their opening five league games. However, they have lost their last three games on the bounce, with their games typically witnessing both sides find the back of the net.

We are backing the hosts to claim a comfortable win in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Royal Antwerp 2-0 Eupen

Royal Antwerp vs Eupen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Royal Antwerp to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Royal Antwerp to score over 1.5 goals