Royal Antwerp vs Genk Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th November 2023

Royal Antwerp will play host to Genk at Bosuilstadion in the Belgian Pro League on Saturday.

The hosts recovered from a three-game losing streak when they defeated Lierst K 4-1 in the Belgian Cup on Wednesday. Royal Antwerp will be keen to maintain their recent momentum when they take on Genk. The defending champions are hoping to move into the top six to be eligible for the Play-off I.

The Great Old sit seventh with 17 points ahead of matchday 13 – four points and two places behind Genk. The sides’ last meeting at Bosuilstadion ended in favor of Antwerp, 2-1, where Genk were shown two red cards. The hosts’ home record has been poor, with only one win in their last five outings.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last 17 games, recording eight wins. Genk sit fifth in the standings, level on 21 points with Cercle Brugge. They finished as regular season winners last term but failed to win the playoff which was clinched by Antwerp. Genk could lose their playoff place to sixth-placed Club Brugge (19 pts) if they fall to Antwerp

Blauw-Wit will head into the clash on the back of two consecutive away wins. They are unbeaten in their last five matches on the road, recording three wins and scoring 11 goals against two conceded. The visitors will take confidence from their last success at Bosuilstadion when they defeated Antwerp 3-1 in league action.

Royal Antwerp vs Genk Prediction Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Antwerp have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches against Genk.

Antwerp have won thrice and lost twice in their last five home matches against Genk

Antwerp have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five matches at home.

Genk have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five matches on the road.

Antwerp have won twice and lost thrice in their last five matches while Genk have won thrice and drawn twice.

Form Guide: Antwerp – W-L-L-L-W, Genk – W-W-D-W-D

Royal Antwerp vs Genk Prediction

Vincent Jassen and Arbnor Muja lead the scoring charts for the hosts with five and three goals respectively. However, four players have been sidelined with injuries for the clash, including winger Anthony Valencia.

Ghana international Joseph Paintsil boasts three goals and three assists for Genk. Tolu Arokodare is also an attacking threat with three goals and two assists.

Antwerp could eke out a closely fought win against higher ranked Genk at home.

Prediction: Royal Antwerp 2-1 Genk

Royal Antwerp vs Genk Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Royal Antwerp

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Royal Antwerp to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Genk to score - Yes