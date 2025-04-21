Royal Antwerp vs Genk Prediction and Betting Tips | April 23rd 2025

Royal Antwerp will host Genk at the Bosuilstadion on Wednesday in the fifth championship round fixture of the 2024-25 Jupiler Pro League campaign. The home side have failed to impress in recent games and are at risk of missing out on continental football next season as they sit bottom of the championship round with 24 points.

They played out a goalless draw against Anderlecht last time out and had good chances to get on the scoresheet themselves, but failed to convert as they recorded a 10th consecutive winless trip to the Lotto Park.

Genk were the standout side during the regular season but have now hit a rough patch in consecutive games and have been knocked off their perch. They were beaten 2-1 by Royale Union Saint-Gilloise last time out, conceding a goal either side of the halftime whistle before top scorer Tolu Arokodare pulled one back in additional time.

The visitors, who have dropped down to second place, are level on points with third-placed USG and can afford no more slip-ups if they are to emerge as champions at the end of the season.

Royal Antwerp vs Genk Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 48 meetings between the two clubs. Antwerp have won 18 of those games while Genk have won one more.

There have been 11 draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended 2-2.

The visitors are undefeated in their last five games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last eight games in this fixture.

Genk have the second-best offensive and third-best defensive record in the Belgian top flight this season, with 62 goals scored and 37 conceded.

Royal Antwerp vs Genk Prediction

The Reds are without a win in their last eight games and have won just one of their last 11. They have lost their last three home matches and have work to do this week.

Genk are on a run of consecutive defeats after going undefeated in their previous 12 outings. They have been the better side in this fixture in recent games and should come out on top here as well.

Prediction: Royal Antwerp 0-1 Genk

Royal Antwerp vs Genk Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Genk to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts' last seven matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last five matchups)

