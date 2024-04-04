Royal Antwerp vs Genk Prediction and Betting Tips | April 6th 2024 

Royal Antwerp and Genk will battle for three points in a Jupiler League Championship playoff fixture on Saturday.

The hosts will be looking to bounce back from a 1-0 defeat away to Anderlecht. Killian Sardella scored the match-winner in the 52nd minute.

Genk, meanwhile, saw off Royal Union by the same scoreline at home. Nigerian forward Toluwalase Arokodare's 27th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The win saw them climb to fourth spot in the Championship playoff table with 27 points to their name. Antwerp are one point worse off in fifth place.

Royal Antwerp vs Genk Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 64th meeting between the two sides. Royal Antwerp have 31 wins to their name, Genk were victorious on 17 occasions while 13 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in December 2023 when Genk claimed a 3-0 home win.

Six of the last seven head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

Four of Genk's last five games have seen one side keep a clean sheet.

Six of Antwerp's last eight league games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Six of Genk's last eight league games have produced less than three goals.

Four of Genk's last five games have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Royal Antwerp vs Genk Prediction

Neither of these two sides are in title contention. Royal Antwerp have not had the title defense they would have envisaged at the start of the season and are currently out of the European qualification spots.

Genk, for their part, lost the title in harrowing circumstances on the final day last season (to Antwerp) but have been nowhere near the same standards this term. The Blauw-Wit are fresh off putting a dent in Royal Union's title hopes and will be buzzing from that morale-boosting victory.

Games between these two sides tend to be high-scoring, particularly at this ground, where the last five games have seen both sides score and also produced over 2.5 goals.

We are backing Royal Antwerp to claim a narrow win.

Prediction: Royal Antwerp 2-1 Genk

Royal Antwerp vs Genk Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Royal Antwerp to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half