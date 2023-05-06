Royal Antwerp vs Genk Prediction and Betting Tips | May 7, 2023 

Royal Antwerp and Genk battle for three points in a marquee Jupiler League Championship playoff tie on Sunday (May 7).

The game could have a significant impact on the title race, as both sides occupy the top two spots in the standings. The hosts are coming of a morale-boosting 2-0 win at Royal Union on Thursday. First-half goals from Jurgen Ekkelenkamp and Mandela Keita guided the visitors to all three points.

Genk, meanwhile, had a 3-1 comeback home win over defending champions Club Brugge last weekend. Hans Vanaken put the visitors ahead in the ninth minute, but Daniel Munoz, Mark Mckenzie and John Panitsil helped the Smurfs claim the win.

The victory saw them hold onto top spot in the Championship group with 41 points, while Antwerp are two points behind them in second place.

Royal Antwerp vs Genk Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 60th meeting between the two sides, with Antwerp leading 29-16.

Their most recent meeting in February 2023 saw Antwerp claim a 1-0 away win.

Antwerp are on a six-game winning streak across competitions.

Genk have the best home record in the league this season, garnering 46 points from 18 games.

Fifteen of Antwerp's last 16 games across competitions have produced less than three goals.

Antwerp have kept a clean sheet in eight of their last ten competitive fixtures.

Eight of Genk's last ten games across competitions have produced at least three goals.

Royal Antwerp vs Genk Prediction

Just three points separate the top three sides in the standings, with Union likely to have one eye on the result here in a three-way horse race for the league title.

Antwerp are the most in-form of the three and were recently crowned Cup champions for the fourth time. They will be keen to keep their fine run going as they seek a fifth league crown and first since 1957.

Meanwhile, Genk's poor away form leaves them as outsiders in the game. Failure to end their five-game winless run on the road could be detrimental to their title hopes.

The game will pit two sides with contrasting styles, with the hosts the most defensively solid side in the league, while Genk are more expansive. Antwerp should claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Antwerp 2-1 Genk

Royal Antwerp vs Genk Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Antwerp to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

