Royal Antwerp vs Gent Prediction and Betting Tips | April 13th 2025

Royal Antwerp will host Gent at the Bosuilstadion on Sunday in the third championship playoffs round of the 2024-25 Belgian Pro League campaign. Both teams will be keen to get their first win of the playoffs and boost their chances of European qualification.

Antwerp were thrashed 5-1 by Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in the opening round before attempting, but ultimately failing, to complete a comeback after going three goals down in the first half of their 3-2 loss to Club Brugge last weekend. The hosts are 17 points off the top and are increasingly unlikely to win the title but will remain hopeful to catch up with third-placed USG or fourth placed Anderlecht to stand a chance of making it to Europe.

Gent are tied on points with Sunday's hosts and have suffered a similar fate, losing both of their playoff games so far, 4-0 against Genk and more recently, a 3-0 defeat against USG. The visitors have won just one of their last six games and will need to improve on their recent form to get something out of the playoffs.

Royal Antwerp vs Gent Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sides have only met on 146 previous occasions going into Sunday's clash. Antwerp have won 63 of those games, and 43 have ended in draws while Gent have won the remaining 40.

The hosts have been dominant in recent editions of this fixture, with seven wins and six clean sheets across the last 12 meetings between the sides.

Gent picked up their first win over Antwerp in over five years with a 1-0 victory when the two teams last faced off back in March.

Both teams have conceded 40 goals each after 32 league games played so far this season.

The Buffalos have scored 41 goals in the Belgian top flight this season, the fewest of any team in the Championship round.

Royal Antwerp vs Gent Prediction

The sides are closely matched going into the weekend but Antwerp will receive an extra boost from their home advantage.

Gent will need to improve on their poor goalscoring record this season if they are to get a result this weekend and will likely be satisfied to get a draw on the road.

Prediction: Royal Antwerp 1-1 Gent

Royal Antwerp vs Gent Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Eight of the last 10 games between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in all but one of the Reds' last 12 matches)

