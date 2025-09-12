Royal Antwerp vs Gent Prediction and Betting Tips | September 14th 2025

Royal Antwerp and Gent will battle for three points in a Belgian Jupiler Pro League matchday seven clash on Sunday (September 14th). The game will be played at Bosuilstadion.

The hosts will be looking to bounce back from the 2-0 defeat they suffered away to Westerlo before the international break. Isa Sakamoto broke the deadlock in the 28th minute to put Westerlo ahead at the break. Mahamadou Doumbia missed a 72nd-minute penalty for the visitors, and Arthur Piedfort made them pay three minutes later.

Gent, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to Club Brugge. They went behind to Hans Vanaken's 53rd-minute strike and were seemingly destined to lose until Hyllarion Goore equalized in the seventh minute of injury time.

The stalemate left the Buffaloes in 13th spot in the standings, having garnered five points from as many games. Antwerp are sixth with nine points to their name.

Royal Antwerp vs Gent Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Royal Antwerp have 30 wins from the last 84 head-to-head games. Gent were victorious 22 times while 32 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in May 2025 when Antwerp claimed a 3-0 away win.

Five of the last seven head-to-head games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

The home side on the day has not won any of the last six head-to-head games, losing each of the last three on the bounce.

Four of Gent's five league games this term have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Five of Antwerp's six league games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Royal Antwerp vs Gent Prediction

Royal Antwerp made a five-game unbeaten start to the season, drawing three of their opening five. However, that run came crashing down last time out, as they failed to score for the first time this term.

Gent have made a poor start to the campaign, having won just one of five games played so far. They can draw inspiration from their last-gasp draw against Club Brugge last time out and will be looking to build on that.

Although one side could nick a win, we are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Royal Antwerp 1-1 Gent

Royal Antwerp vs Gent Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More