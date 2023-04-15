Royal Antwerp vs Kortrijk Prediction and Betting Tips | April 16, 2023 

Royal Antwerp welcome Kortrijk to Bosuilstadion for a matchday 33 fixture in the Jupiler Pro League on Sunday (April 16).

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 comeback win over Cercle Brugge at the same venue last weekend. Dino Hotic put the visitors ahead in the 42nd minute, while Boris Popovic's 72nd-minute own goal drew the sides level. Toby Alderweireld secured all three points from the spot in the 85th minute.

Kortrijk, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a goalless stalemate at home against Eupen. That left them in 14th spot in the standings, having garnered 31 points from 32 games. Antwerp, meanwhile, sit in third spot with 66 points to show for their efforts after 32 outings.

Royal Antwerp vs Kortrijk Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 54th meeting between the two sides, with Antwerp leading 26-14.

Their most recent meeting in October 2022 saw Kortrijk claim a 2-1 home win.

Antwerp have lost just one of their last ten games across competitions, winning seven.

Kortrijk have managed just one win in their last seven road games across competitions, losing five.

Antwerp have the best defensive record at home in the league this term, conceding 11 times in 16 games.

Antwerp have scored at least twice in four of their last five league games.

Six of Antwerp's last seven games across competitions have seen at least one team fail to score.

Royal Antwerp vs Kortrijk Prediction

Antwerp are firmly in the title race and will look for victory to keep up the pressure on the top two. They will bank on a strong home record to keep them going, while revenge could also be on their minds following a defeat in the reverse fixture.

Kortrijk, meanwhile, have shown a knack for springing upsets against elite sides in the league this season, including a win over Antwerp last October. However, expect Antwerp not to leave anything to chance in a comfortable win.

Prediction: Antwerp 2-0 Kortrijk

Royal Antwerp vs Kortrijk Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Antwerp to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Antwerp to score over 1.5 goals

Poll : 0 votes