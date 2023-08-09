Royal Antwerp vs Kortrijk Prediction and Betting Tips | August 11th 2023

Kortrijk will be looking to pick up their first win of the season when they visit the Bosuilstadion to face Royal Antwerp in round two of the Belgian Jupiler League on Friday.

Mark van Bommel’s men suffered their first league defeat last time out and will head into the weekend looking to quickly find their feet.

Royal Antwerp were sent crashing back to earth last Sunday as they fell to a 1-0 loss against Anderlecht at Lotto Park.

Prior to that, Van Bommel’s side beat Mechelen on penalties to clinch the Belgian Super Cup title on July 23, one week before claiming a 1-0 victory over Cercle Brugge in their Jupiler League opener.

Royal Antwerp now return home, where they are undefeated in six consecutive matches, claiming five wins and one draw since March’s 1-0 loss to Sporting Charleroi.

Elsewhere, Kortrijk failed to get up and running in the new campaign as they fell to a 1-0 loss against Sint-Truidense last Sunday.

Jarne Steuckers came up clutch for Jarne Steuckers as he scored the only goal of the game to hand them a deserved victory at the Guldensporenstadion.

Edward Still's side have now lost their opening two matches, following a 3-2 defeat at the hands of KAA Gent in the league curtain-raiser on July 30.

Royal Antwerp vs Kortrijk Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 12 wins from the last 28 meetings between the sides, Royal Antwerp boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.

Kortrijk have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on five different occasions.

Still's men are without a win in their last six competitive matches, losing five and picking up one draw since March’s 1-0 victory over Club Brugge.

Royal Antwerp have won all but one of their last six competitive home matches, with a 1-1 draw against Union Saint-Gilloise on May 28 being the exception.

Kortrijk have also lost their last four away matches in the Jupiler League, conceding nine goals and scoring three since a 3-3 draw against Zulte Waregem on February 24.

Royal Antwerp vs Kortrijk Prediction

Kortrijk have stumbled into the new season and will have their work cut out against an Antwerp side who are tough to crack at home.

Van Bommel’s side head into the weekend as the more in-form side and we are backing them to come away with all three points.

Prediction: Royal Antwerp 2-0 Kortrijk

Royal Antwerp vs Kortrijk Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Royal Antwerp to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of Royal Antwerp’s last six matches)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been five or more bookings in all but one of the visitors’ last 10 games)