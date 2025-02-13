Royal Antwerp vs Kortrijk Prediction and Betting Tips | February 15th 2025

Royal Antwerp and Kortrijk will battle for three points in a Belgian Jupiler Pro League matchday 26 fixture on Saturday (February 15th). The game will be played at Bosuilstadion.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat away to Anderlecht last weekend. Kasper Dolberg scored a second-half brace to help his side claim all three points.

Kortrijk, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat at home to Royale Union. Mohammed Fuseini broke the deadlock in the 34th minute while Charles Vanhoutte doubled the visitors' lead midway through the second half. Jean-Kevin Duverne pulled one back in injury time.

Trending

The loss left the West Flanders outfit in 15th spot in the standings with 19 points from 25 games. Antwerp are fifth with 40 points to their name.

Royal Antwerp vs Kortrijk Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Royal Antwerp have 35 wins from the last 62 head-to-head games. Kortrijk were victorious on 14 occasions while 13 games ended in draws.

Their most recent clash came in December 2024 when Antwerp claimed a 4-3 penalty shootout victory in the Belgian Cup.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Kortrijk are winless in their last 10 games across competitions (seven losses).

Eleven of Antwerp's last 12 league games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Four of Kortrijk's last six league games have produced less than three goals.

Antwerp's last six home games have produced three or more goals and witnessed goals at both ends.

Royal Antwerp vs Kortrijk Prediction

Royal Antwerp are unbeaten in their last five home games (three wins), scoring at least two goals in all five games. Furthermore, they have the second-best attacking home record in the league, having scored 29 goals in 12 games played in front of their fans.

Kortrijk, for their part, are among the favorites to get relegated unless they significantly improve their performance. Yves Vanderhaeghe's side are without a victory in any competition since claiming a 3-1 home win over KV Mechelen in November last year.

We are backing the home side to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Royal Antwerp 2-1 Kortrijk

Royal Antwerp vs Kortrijk Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Royal Antwerp to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback