Royal Antwerp vs KV Mechelen Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st July | Club Friendlies 2022

The TBC Stadium will play host to a thrilling friendly on Saturday when Royal Antwerp and KV Mechelen go head-to-head.

The Great Old will head into the weekend seeking to get one over Mechelen, having lost their last three meetings between the two teams since 2020.

Antwerp will take to the pitch for the first time since May 22, when they claimed a 1-0 victory over Saint-Gilloise in the finale of the recently concluded Belgian Jupiler League campaign.

Before their victory over Les Unionistes, they were on a six-game winless run, picking up two draws and losing four games. Antwerp will now open their pre-season with a mouth-watering clash against Mechelen, who have beaten them in their last three meetings.

Mechelen, meanwhile, got their preparations for the new campaign started last Saturday with a 3-1 loss to Kortrijk. They have now failed to taste victory in their last six games, dating back to a 1-0 win over Sporting Charleroi in April.

Royal Antwerp vs KV Mechelen Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 12 wins from the last 20 meetings between the two teams, Antwerp boast a superior record in this fixture.

Mechelen have picked up six wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on two occasions.

Mechelen have won the last three meetings between the two teams, scoring eight goals and conceding three since a 4-1 loss in October 2020.

De Kakker head into the weekend winless in six games across competitions, losing five and drawing one.

Royal Antwerp vs KV Mechelen Prediction

Considering the recent meetings between the two teams, Mechelen are the slight favourites to come away with a win. However, they have struggled to grind out results in the last two months. So Antwerp could take advantage of that and claim a victory.

Prediction: Royal Antwerp 2-1 KV Mechelen.

Royal Antwerp vs KV Mechelen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Antwerp.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in five of their last seven games).

Tip 3: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in six of the last seven meetings between Antwerp and Mechelen).

