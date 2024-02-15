Royal Antwerp vs Mechelen Prediction and Betting Tips | February 17th 2024

Royal Antwerp will welcome Mechelen to Bosuilstadion for a Jupiler League matchday 26 clash on Saturday.

The hosts are fresh off a 4-0 away victory over RWDM last weekend. Toby Alderweireld scored a brace from the spot while Vincent Janssen and Jacob Ondrejka scored in between the former Tottenham man's strikes.

Mechelen, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to Genk. Toluwalase Arokodare gave the visitors the lead in the 32nd minute while Rob Schoofs' goal drew the game level six minutes later.

The stalemate left De Kakkers in ninth spot, having garnered 33 points from 25 games. Antwerp are fourth with 44 points to show for their efforts in 25 games.

Royal Antwerp vs Mechelen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 82nd meeting between the two sides. Royal Antwerp have 37 wins to their name, Mechelen were victorious on 20 occasions while 24 games ended in a share of the spoils.

One of those draws came in their most recent clash in September 2023 when they canceled each other out in a goalless stalemate.

Five of the last six head-to-head games saw at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Mechelen are unbeaten in their last five league games (three wins).

Antwerp are unbeaten in their last nine home games across competitions, winning seven games in this sequence.

Five of Mechelen's last six league games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Antwerp's last six league games have witnessed goals at both ends, with five games in this sequence producing over 2.5 goals.

Royal Antwerp vs Mechelen Prediction

Royal Antwerp have not had an ideal title defense and are currently 15 points off league leaders Royal Union. However, their home form has been impressive and they are unbeaten in front of their fans across their last nine games, including a historic victory over Barcelona.

Mechelen have been on a positive run since the turn of the year and are the second most in-form team in the league in 2024 (behind Antwerp).

We are backing Mark van Bommel's side to claim all three points with a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Royal Antwerp 3-1 Mechelen

Royal Antwerp vs Mechelen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Royal Antwerp to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Royal Antwerp to score in both halves