Royal Antwerp vs Mechelen Prediction and Betting Tips | July 23rd 2023

Royal Antwerp will host Mechelen at the Bosuilstadion on Sunday in the 2023-24 Belgian Super Cup.

The home side enjoyed a memorable campaign last season which saw them win their first Jupiler Pro League title in almost 70 years in dramatic fashion. They finished atop the Championship Round table with 47 points, a point above Genk and Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in second and third place respectively.

Antwerp's exploits last season also extended onto the domestic cup as they secured the Belgian Cup title for the first time since the 2019-20 campaign with a 2-0 win over their weekend opponents.

Mechelen, meanwhile, endured a rather difficult league campaign last season as they finished in the bottom half of the Pro League standings with just 40 points from 34 games. However, they performed well in the Beker van Belgie last season, making it to the final although they ultimately fell short.

The visitors enjoyed a positive pre-season campaign and will be looking to carry that momentum onto Sunday's clash.

Royal Antwerp vs Mechelen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 23 meetings between Antwerp and Mechelen. The hosts have won 15 of those games while the visitors have won six times. There have been two draws between the two teams.

The hosts have won their last four games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last six games in this fixture.

Antwerp picked up 48 points on home turf in the league last season, the joint-highest in the competition alongside Genk.

12 of Mechelen's 16 league defeats last season came away from home.

The Reds had the best defensive record in the Pro League last season with a goal concession tally of 34.

Royal Antwerp vs Mechelen Prediction

Antwerp's latest result ended a five-game winless streak and they will now be looking to build on that this weekend. They have lost just one competitive game on home turf all year and will fancy their chances ahead of Sunday's game.

Mechelen are on a three-game winning streak after winning just one of their six games prior. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should, however, see the hosts win this one.

Prediction: Royal Antwerp 3-0 Mechelen

Royal Antwerp vs Mechelen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Antwerp to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the last eight matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of their last seven matchups)