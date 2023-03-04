Royal Antwerp vs Mechelen Prediction and Betting Tips | March 5th 2023

Royal Antwerp will welcome Mechelen to Bosuiltstadion for a matchday 28 fixture in the Jupiler League on Sunday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 1-0 victory over Royal Union in the Belgian Cup. Vincent Janssen scored the match-winner in the 56th minute, prompting the tie to head to extra time. The two sides could not be separated in extra time, with Antwerp progressing in a 4-3 victory in a penalty shootout.

Their last league game saw them play out a 1-1 draw away to Leuven last weekend. Jon Thorsteinsson and Gyrano Kerk scored in either half to ensure the spoils were shared.

Mechelen claimed a 1-0 home win over Waregem in the semifinal of the cup. Davis Bates' 76th-minute strike helped his side book a spot in the final.

They will turn their attention to the league scene where they sit in 13th spot, having garnered 30 points from 26 matches. Royal Antwerp sit in third spot with 54 points to their name.

Royal Antwerp vs Mechelen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 65th meeting between the two sides. Sint-Truiden lead 26-22, while 16 previous games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in July 2022 when Antwerp claimed a 2-0 away win on the opening day of the campaign.

Royal Antwerp are currently on a five-game unbeaten streak in all competitions, winning three games in this sequence.

Five of the last six head-to-head meetings between the two sides have produced three goals or more.

Royal Antwerp have kept a clean sheet in six of their last seven home games in all competitions.

Royal Antwerp vs Mechelen Prediction

Royal Antwerp have been one of the most consistent sides in the league this term and will want to keep their unbeaten run going to keep their title hopes alive.

Sunday's league game is a dress rehearsal for the Belgian Cup final, with both sides having booked their spot in the final scheduled for April.

Royal Antwerp's home form has been solid and we are backing the hosts to claim a comfortable win in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Royal Antwerp 2-0 Mechelen

Royal Antwerp vs Mechelen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Royal Antwerp to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Royal Antwerp to score over 1.5 goals

