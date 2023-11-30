Royal Antwerp vs OH Leuven Prediction and Betting Tips | December 2nd 2023

Royal Antwerp and OH Leuven will battle for three points in a Jupiler League matchday 16 clash on Saturday (December 2nd). The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat away to Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League. Mykola Matvienko's 12th-minute strike helped the Ukrainians claim maximum points.

Leuven, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to Club Brugge last Sunday as Ferran Jutgla scored the match-winner in first-half injury time.

Antwerp's last league game saw them share the spoils in a 1-1 draw away to St. Truiden. The stalemate left them in fifth spot in the table having garnered 24 points from 15 games. Leuven are 14th with 12 points to show for their efforts in 15 games.

Royal Antwerp vs OH Leuven Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 26th meeting between the two sides. Antwerp have eight wins to their name, Leuven were victorious on five occasions while 12 games ended in a share of the spoils.

One of those draws came in their most recent meeting in September 2023 when they canceled each other out in a 1-1 stalemate.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Leuven have the second-worst defense in the league this season, having conceded 30 goals in 15 games.

Antwerp have the best defensive record at home so far, with just three goals conceded in seven games in front of their fans.

Antwerp's last five home games in all competitions have produced at least five goals.

Royal Antwerp vs OH Leuven Prediction

Antwerp's title defense has not according to plan, with the Reds currently 11 points behind league leaders Royal Union. Mark van Bommel's side were eliminated from continental football in midweek and can now channel all their focus to their quest to retain the league title.

OH Leuven are deep in the murky waters of relegation. They are four points away from safety but their four-game losing streak is unlikely to end here. We are backing the home side to claim a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Royal Antwerp 3-0 OH Leuven

Royal Antwerp vs OH Leuven Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Royal Antwerp to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Antwerp to score over 1.5 goals