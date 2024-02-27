Royal Antwerp vs Oostende Prediction and Betting Tips | February 29, 2024

Royal Antwerp host Oostende at the Bosouilstadion on Thursday (February 29) in the second leg of their Beker van Belgie semifinal.

The hosts have had mixed results in the Jupiler Pro League but have fared better in the Beker van Belgie. They drew 2-2 with Gent in their last game. Jacob Ondrejka and George Ilenikhena got on the scoresheet in either half to rescue a point.

Oostende, meanwhile, have enjoyed a positive start to life under new boss Jamath Shoffner. They, however, lost 4-1 by Club NXT 2023 in their last game, conceding all four goals in the second half following a first-half red card to Kortrijk loanee Massimo Decoene.

The two sides drew 1-1 in the first leg last week. Mahamadou Doumbia scored the opener midway through the first half before Ewan Henderson levelled the scores for De Kustboys minutes later.

Royal Antwerp vs Oostende Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 46 previous meetings, Antwerp lead Oostende. The hosts led 25-13.

Antwerp are unbeaten in five games in the fixture.

Oostende are without a clean sheet in 13 games across competitions.

Antwerp have the joint-best defensive record in the top light with 26 goals.

Only two of Oostende's nine league defeats this season have come on the road.

Royal Antwerp vs Oostende Prediction

Antwerp are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won one of their last four games. They have, however, lost just one of their last 10 games at the Bosouilstadion.

Oostende, meanwhile, saw their latest result end a run of back-to-back victories. They have performed well on the road recently but could see defeat against significantly stronger opposition.

Prediction: Antwerp 3-0 Oostende

Royal Antwerp vs Oostende Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Antwerp

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of their last six meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just one of Oostende's last four games.)