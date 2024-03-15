Royal Antwerp vs R. Union SG Prediction and Betting Tips | March 17th 2024

Royal Antwerp will welcome R. Union SG to Bosuilstadion for a Jupiler League matchday 30 clash on Sunday.

The home side are coming off a 1-0 away to Kortrijk last weekend. George Ilenikhena's 31st-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Royal Union, meanwhile, claimed a 1-0 away win over Fenerbahce in the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League round-of-16 tie on Thursday. Mathias Rasmussen scored the match-winner in the 68th minute. Despite the victory, Les Unionistes were eliminated from the competition with a 3-1 aggregate defeat.

They will turn their focus back to the league scene where their last game came in a 1-1 draw at home to Gent.

The draw left them at the summit of the standings, having garnered 69 points from 29 games. Antwerp are fourth with 51 points to their name.

Royal Antwerp vs R. Union SG Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 42nd meeting between the two sides. Royal Antwerp have 22 wins to their name, Royal Union were victorious on 10 occasions while nine games ended in a draw.

One of those draws came in their most recent clash in September 2023 when they canceled each other out in a 2-2 draw.

Five of the last six head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

Five of Royal Antwerp's last six games across competitions have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Four of Royal Union's last five competitive games have produced under 2.5 goals.

Royal Union have the best away record in the league with 33 points garnered from 14 games on the road.

Royal Antwerp vs R. Union SG Prediction

Royal Antwerp and Royal Union will square off in what is the biggest game of the weekend in Belgium. In many ways, it represents the defending champions hosting the side most likely to dethrone them.

Royal Union currently hold a six-point advantage at the summit but Anderlecht's imperious form means they cannot afford too many slip-ups. Royal Antwerp are off the course in the title race but will relish the opportunity to put a spanner in their visitors' wheels.

Games between these two sides are typically low-scoring and we are backing the spoils to be shared.

Prediction: Royal Antwerp 1-1 R. Union SG

Royal Antwerp vs R. Union SG Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals