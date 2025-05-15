Royal Antwerp vs R. Union SG Prediction and Betting Tips | May 17th 2025

Royal Antwerp and R. Union SG will battle for three points in the penultimate matchday of the Belgian Jupiler Pro League on Saturday (May 17th). The game will be played at Bosuilstadion.
The home side will be looking to build on the comprehensive 3-0 away win they registered over Gent. Tjarron Chery scored a first-half brace to give the visitors a two-goal lead at the break. Gyrano Kerk made it three shortly before their hosts were reduced to 10 men.
Royale Union, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a narrow 1-0 away win over Anderlecht. They fluffed their lines to break the deadlock when Franjo Ivanovic missed an eighth-minute penalty, but Mohammed Fuseini put them ahead in the 27th minute. Kasper Dolberg missed a second-half penalty for the hosts to ensure the visitors claimed all three points.
The win left them at the summit of the standings with 50 points to their name. Antwerp are fifth on 31 points.
Royal Antwerp vs R. Union SG Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Royal Antwerp have 24 wins from the last 49 head-to-head games. R. Union SG have 15 wins to their name while 10 games ended in stalemates.
- Their most recent clash came in March 2025 when Royale Union claimed a 5-1 home win.
- Five of the last seven head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.
- Union are unbeaten in eight games in the playoffs (seven wins).
- Antwerp are winless in their last six home games (four losses).
- Five of Union's last six league games have produced fewer than three goals.
- Union have kept a clean sheet in six of their last seven games.
Royal Antwerp vs R. Union SG Prediction
Royal Antwerp have lost four of their last five home games, but have lost just one of the last eight head-to-head games they have hosted (three wins).
Royale Union, for their part, have been the form side in the Championship playoff. They hold a one-point advantage at the summit of the standings with two games to go and victory in both games would see them lift a first league title in nine decades. Sebastian Pocognoli's side's title charge has been founded on a sturdy defense that has seen them keep a clean sheet in their last four games.
We are backing this run to continue with a narrow win and a clean sheet.
Prediction: Royal Antwerp 0-1 R. Union SG
Royal Antwerp vs R. Union SG Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Royale Union to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals