Royal Antwerp vs Shakhtar Donetsk Prediction and Betting Tips | October 4th 2023

Royal Antwerp will host Shakhtar Donetsk at the Bosuilstadion on Wednesday in another round of the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League campaign.

The home side have toiled for results of late, particularly struggling to find the back of the net after an overall bright start to their season. They were thrashed 5-0 by La Liga giants Barcelona in their first group game last month and were perhaps fortunate not to have lost by an even larger margin as they were repeatedly carved apart by their Spanish counterparts.

Royal York sit rock bottom in the Group H standings with zero points. They will now be looking to shake off their latest results and pick up their first-ever Champions League victory this week.

Shakhtar Donetsk have enjoyed a solid league campaign so far this season and will hope they can replicate the same on the continental stage. Like their hosts they suffered defeat in their group opener last month, losing 3-1 to Porto at the Volksparkstadion to record a seventh consecutive winless outing against the Portuguese powerhouse.

Royal Antwerp vs Shakhtar Donetsk Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wednesday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between Antwerp and Shakhtar.

The visitors have had 14 competitive meetings against Belgian opposition. They have won eight of those games, drawn five times and lost just once.

The home side have failed to score any goals in their last four games across all competitions.

Shakhtar are one of three sides in the Ukrainian top flight this season yet to taste defeat on the road.

Antwerp have the worst defensive record in the Champions League so far this season with a goal concession tally of five.

Royal Antwerp vs Shakhtar Donetsk Prediction

Antwerp are on a run of three consecutive draws and have won just one of their last six games across all competitions. They have, however, lost just once on home turf all year and will be hopeful of a positive result this week.

Shakhtar, meanwhile, have won just one of their last four games across all competitions after winning four of their previous five. They have performed well on the road this season and should pick up a point here.

Prediction: Royal Antwerp 1-1 Shakhtar Donetsk

Royal Antwerp vs Shakhtar Donetsk Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Three of the hosts' last four matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in three of the visitors' last four matches)