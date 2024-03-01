Royal Antwerp vs Sint-Truidense Prediction and Betting Tips | March 3rd 2024

Royal Antwerp will host Sint-Truidense at the Bosouilstadion on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 Jupiler Pro League campaign.

The home side have had their struggles this season but remain hopeful of clinching a spot in the Championship round as the regular season runs to an end. They played out a 2-2 draw against Gent in their last league outing before beating second-tier outfit Oostende 3-0 in the Beker van Belgie on Thursday to advance to a second consecutive cup final.

Royal Antwerp sit fourth in the league table with 45 points from 27 matches. They are level on points with third-placed Club Brugge and could leapfrog them with a win on Sunday.

Sint-Truidense have had mixed results in the league this season but remain hopeful of a top-half league finish. They beat Westerlo 1-0 in their last match, with Japan international Ryotaro Ito scoring the sole goal of the game late in the first half.

The visitors sit mid-table in ninth place with 37 points and will be hopeful of adding to that tally this weekend.

Royal Antwerp vs Sint-Truidense Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 80 meetings between Antwerp and Sint-Truidense. The hosts have won 30 of those games while the visitors have won one more. There have been 19 draws between the two teams.

The hosts have won their last four games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture.

Antwerp have the joint-best defensive record in the Belgian top-flight this season with a goal concession tally of 26.

Only two of the Canaries' nine league wins this season have come on the road.

Only one of the Reds' six league defeats this season has come on home turf.

Royal Antwerp vs Sint-Truidense Prediction

Antwerp's latest result ended a run of back-to-back winless outings and they will aim to kick on from that this weekend. They have lost just one of their last 11 home games and will be looking forward to Sunday's game.

Sint-Truidense have won two of their last three games after winning just one of their previous five. They have lost their last three games on the road and could see defeat here as well.

Prediction: Royal Antwerp 2-0 Sint-Truidense

Royal Antwerp vs Sint-Truidense Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Royal Antwerp to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last four matchups)

