Royal Antwerp vs Sint-Truidense Prediction and Betting Tips | October 7th 2022

Royal Antwerp will host Sint-Truidense at the Bosuilstadion on Friday night in another round of the 2022-23 Jupiler Pro League campaign.

The Reds have enjoyed a stellar start to their league campaign and are making an early push for the league title. However, they suffered their first defeat of the season last time out as they lost 2-1 to struggling KV Kortrijk, finding themselves two goals down at the break before Vincent Janssen scored a late consolation goal from the spot.

Royal Antwerp sit atop the league standings with 27 points from 10 games. They will now be looking to shake off their latest result and get their campaign back on track this weekend.

Sint-Truidense, meanwhile, have had mixed results this season and currently find themselves in the bottom half of the league table. They were beaten 1-0 by KAS Eupen in their last game and perhaps deserved more from the game as they were the more dominant side but were guilty of wasteful finishing.

The visitors have picked up 13 points from 10 games this season and sit 11th in the league standings.

Royal Antwerp vs Sint-Truidense Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 32 meetings between Royal Antwerp and Sint-Truidense. The hosts have won just seven of those matches while the visitors have won 16 times.

There have been nine draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended 1-1.

Sint-Truidense are undefeated in their last three games in this fixture and have lost just two of their last 10.

The Reds are one of the three teams in the Belgian top-flight without a defeat on home turf this season and are the only side with a 100% win rate.

The Canaries are the only side in the Jupiler Pro League yet to taste defeat on the road this season.

Royal Antwerp have the best defensive record in the league this season with a goal concession tally of eight.

Royal Antwerp vs Sint-Truidense Prediction

Royal Antwerp's latest result ended a five-game winning streak and they will now be looking to bounce back from that this weekend. They have been near impeccable on home turf this season and will fancy their chances ahead of Friday's game.

Sint-Truidense have lost two of their last three league games and have won just three games all season. The hosts are in much better form ahead of Friday's game and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Royal Antwerp 2-1 Sint-Truidense

Up to $250 Deposit Match at BetRivers/SugarHouse

Royal Antwerp vs Sint-Truidense Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Royal Antwerp

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (All but one of the hosts' last six matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in all but one of their last five matchups)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far