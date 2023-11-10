Royal Antwerp vs Standard Liege Prediction and Betting Tips | November 11th 2023

Reigning champions Royal Antwerp will entertain Standard Liege at the Bosuilstadion in the Belgian Pro League on Saturday.

The hosts returned to winning ways after back-to-back losses in the league last week, as Vincent Janssen's fifth-minute strike and Michel-Ange Balikwisha's first-half brace helped them to a 3-2 win over Genk. They climbed to sixth place in the league standings after that win.

They failed to build on that performance as they fell to a 2-0 away loss to Porto in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday. It was their fourth defeat in as many games in the competition and they are eliminated from the contention for a berth in the knockout round.

The visitors played out a 1-1 draw at home in their previous league outing against Mechelen. Hayao Kawabe opened the scoring in the 22nd minute for Liege but they conceded an 89th-minute equalizer to draw for the fourth time this season.

Royal Antwerp vs Standard Liege Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have met 107 times in all competitions since 1961. The visitors have dominated proceedings against their northern rivals with 50 wins to their name. The hosts have 29 wins in this fixture and 28 games have ended in draws.

Last season, both teams registered home wins in their two league meetings. Antwerp recorded a 4-0 win when the two teams met in the Belgian Cup in December.

Royal Antwerp are unbeaten at home in the Belgian Pro League this season, keeping four clean sheets in six games.

Standard Liege have lost just once in their last 10 games across all competitions.

The hosts have outscored the visitors 23-15 in 13 league games and also have the better defensive record, conceding 12 times while the visitors have shipped in 15 goals.

Royal Antwerp vs Standard Liege Prediction

The Great Old have enjoyed an unbeaten run at home in the league this season, with four wins in six games. They have lost just once in their last 18 home games in the league and should have the upper hand in this match.

Four of their five league wins this season have come at home and 13 of their 23 goals have also been scored in home games. They have suffered just one defeat in their last eight home games against the visitors and are strong favorites.

Les Rouches head into the game in great form, losing just once in their last 10 games, with that loss coming in their previous away game against Genk. They have drawn four of their last eight away games against the hosts, scoring at least once in six games in that period.

Antwerp will play for the third time in six days, so fatigue will be a factor. With that in mind, we expect the two teams to settle for a draw.

Prediction: Royal Antwerp 2-2 Standard Liege

Royal Antwerp vs Standard Liege Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Hayao Kawabe to score or assist any time - Yes