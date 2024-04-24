Royal Antwerp vs Union Saint-Gilloise Prediction and Betting Tips | April 25th 2024

Royal Antwerp will invite Union Saint-Gilloise to the Bosuilstadion in the Belgian Pro League on Thursday.

The hosts registered their first win of the championship round in their previous match, having suffered consecutive defeats in their first three games. In a close game, Chidera Ejuke's 66th-minute strike, assisted by Vincent Janssen, helped them register a 1-0 away win over Cercle Brugge on Sunday.

The visitors are winless in their last five league games and have suffered consecutive losses in their four games in the championship round thus far. They met Club Brugge at home on Sunday, suffering a 2-1 loss, with all three goals being scored in the second half.

Hugo Vetlesen, who broke the deadlock for Brugge, was sent off in the 65th minute, but Saint-Gilloise failed to build on their numerical advantage, with Cameron Puertas scoring the consolation goal in the 82nd minute.

Royal Antwerp vs Union Saint-Gilloise Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 42 times in all competitions thus far. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, leading 22-10 in wins and 10 games ending in draws.

The last three meetings between them have ended in draws, including a 1-1 draw at the Bosuilstadion last month.

The hosts have failed to score in three of their last seven league games and have kept three clean sheets in that period as well.

Union Saint-Gilloise have just one win in their last eight league games, suffering five defeats.

Royal Antwerp are unbeaten in their last five meetings against the visitors, with four games ending in draws.

The visitors have the second-best attacking record in the league this season, scoring 67 goals in 34 games, 11 more than the hosts.

Royal Antwerp vs Union Saint-Gilloise Prediction

The Great Old returned to goalscoring and winning ways after three games on Sunday and will look to continue that form in this match. They are unbeaten in their last five home meetings against Saint-Gilloise and have suffered just one loss in their last 10 home games.

Les Unionistes have seen a drop in form in the championship phase, suffering four consecutive defeats. They have conceded eight goals in these games while scoring just four goals, and might struggle here.

Based on the current form of the two teams and recent history, it is anticipated that they will settle for a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Royal Antwerp 1-1 Union Saint-Gilloise

Royal Antwerp vs Union Saint-Gilloise Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Cameron Puertas to score or assist any time - Yes