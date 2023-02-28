Create

Royal Antwerp vs Union Saint-Gilloise Prediction and Betting Tips | March 2, 2023

By Joshua Ojele
Modified Feb 28, 2023 23:58 IST
Eintracht Frankfurt v Royal Antwerp FC: Group D - UEFA Europa League
Antwerp and Saint-Gilloise square off in the Belgian Cup semifinals on Thursday

Royal Antwerp and Union Saint-Gilloise square off at the Bosuilstadion in the second leg of their Belgian Cup semifinal on Thursday (March 2).

Having picked up a 1-0 win in the first leg on February 1, Karel Geraerts’ men will look to complete the job and reach the final.

Antwerp failed to move into second place in the Belgian Jupiler League, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Oud-Heverlee Leuven last Sunday.

Before that, they secured a 1-0 victory over Genk on February 12 to end a three-game winless run before edging out Eupen 2-0 five days later. Antwerp have picked up four wins from their last five home games and will look to maintain this solid run as they look to overturn their 1-0 first-leg loss to Saint-Gilloise.

Meanwhile, Saint-Gilloise have run out of steam since the first leg on February 1, as they have managed just one win from their next four games. Geraerts’ side are coming off a disappointing 4-2 defeat against Westerlo.

Saint-Gilloise have picked up just one point from the last nine available in the Jupiler League, where they're second in the standings.

Royal Antwerp vs Union Saint-Gilloise Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • With ten wins from the last 21 meetings, Antwerp boast a superior record in the fixture.
  • Saint-Gilloise have picked up eight wins in that period, while three games have ended all square.
  • Antwerp are unbeaten in five of their last six home games against Saint-Gilloise, winning four since November 2015.
  • Saint-Gilloise are without a win in three games, losing twice since a 4-0 win over Zulte Waregem on February 5.
  • Antwerp are unbeaten in their last six home games, winning four since a 3-1 loss against Genk in October.

Royal Antwerp vs Union Saint-Gilloise Prediction

Since their first-leg win, Saint-Gilloise have suffered a drop in form and will look to arrest their slump. However, Antwerp appear to have hit their stride in recent weeks and should overturn their first-leg deficit to reach the final.

Prediction: Antwerp 2-0 Saint-Gilloise

Royal Antwerp vs Union Saint-Gilloise Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Antwerp

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of the last six meetings between the two teams.)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corners in Saint-Gilloise’s last five games.)

