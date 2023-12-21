Royal Antwerp vs Westerlo Prediction and Betting Tips | December 23rd 2023

Royal Antwerp will host Westerlo at the Bosuilstadion on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 Jupiler Pro League campaign.

The home side have endured a largely disappointing title-defending campaign, although results have begun looking up of late. They played out a 1-1 draw against Anderlecht in their last match, falling behind in the opening 10 minutes of the game before 17-year-old George Ilenikhena came off the bench to score a late leveler for Mark van Bommel's side.

Royal Antwerp sit fifth in the league table with 31 points from 18 games and will be looking to continue their good run of form this weekend.

Westerlo meanwhile endured a difficult first-half of the season prompting the dismissal of head coach Jonas De Roeck. Former Club Brugge coach Rik De Mil has been appointed as the new boss with the Belgian leading De Kemphanen to a 2-0 home victory over Eupen in his first game in charge.

The visitors sit 13th in the Pro League standings with just 17 points picked so far and will be hopeful of adding to that tally here.

Royal Antwerp vs Westerlo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 20 meetings between Antwerp and Westerlo. The hosts have won four of those games while the visitors have won nine times. There have been seven draws between the two teams.

The hosts are undefeated in their last three games in this fixture after losing three of their previous five.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last nine games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2013.

Antwerp have the joint-best defensive record in the Belgian top-flight this season with a goal concession tally of 15.

Only three of Westerlo's nine league defeats this season have come on the road.

Royal Antwerp vs Westerlo Prediction

Antwerp have won four of their last five games after winning just one of their four games prior. They have picked up five wins and a draw in their last six home matches and will be looking forward to the weekend clash.

Westerlo are on a run of back-to-back victories after winning just one of their previous seven matches. They have, however, won just twice on the road all season and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Royal Antwerp 3-1 Westerlo

Royal Antwerp vs Westerlo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Antwerp to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last six matchups)