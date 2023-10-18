Royale Union Saint-Gilloise vs Eupen Prediction and Betting Tips | October 20th 2023 

Royale Union Saint-Gilloise will host Eupen at the Stade Joseph Marien on Friday in another round of the 2023-24 Jupiler Pro League campaign.

The home side have enjoyed a strong start to their season and are going full steam ahead in pursuit of their first Belgian league title in almost a century. They thrashed Sint-Truidense 4-0 in their last match, with three different players getting on the scoresheet including Gustaf Nilsson, who scored a brace.

Royale Union Saint-Gilloise sit atop the Pro League standings with 22 points from 10 games. They are just one point above second-placed Anderlecht and will be looking to widen that gap with maximum points on Friday.

Eupen, meanwhile, enjoyed a strong start to their season but have dropped off the pace in recent weeks. They were beaten 4-1 by defending champions Royal Antwerp in their last game, with Isaac Nuhu opening the scoring before their opponents turned the game on its head and cruised to an easy victory.

The visitors sit 13th in the table with just 10 points and will be hopeful of adding to that tally here.

Royale Union Saint-Gilloise vs Eupen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 18 meetings between USG and Eupen. The hosts have won six of those games while the visitors have won two more. There have been four draws between the two teams.

The hosts are undefeated in their last five games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2020.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last eight games across all competitions.

USG are the second-highest-scoring side in the Belgian top-flight this season with a goal tally of 22.

Eupen have the joint-worst defensive record in the Pro League this season with a goal concession tally of 22.

Royale Union Saint-Gilloise vs Eupen Prediction

USG have won four of their last five games across all competitions after winning just two of their six games prior. They have lost just one of their last seven home games and will be looking forward to the weekend clash.

Eupen are on a five-game losing streak and will be desperate for a result here. They have, however, lost their last three away matches and could see defeat here as well.

Prediction: Royale Union Saint-Gilloise 3-1 Eupen

Royale Union Saint-Gilloise vs Eupen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Union Saint-Gilloise to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of the last four matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals).

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in three of their last four matchups).