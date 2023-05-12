Royale Union Saint-Gilloise vs Genk Prediction and Betting Tips | May 14th 2023

Royale Union Saint-Gilloise will host Genk at the Stade Joseph Marien on Sunday in another round of the 2022-23 Jupiler Pro League championship round.

The home side have had a strong league campaign and are in the thick of a title race with four games left to play. They beat underperforming Club Brugge 2-1 in their last game, with Victor Okoh Boniface and Jean Thierry Amani getting on the scoresheet before their opponents scored a late consolation goal.

Genk have had mixed results in the league of late and have since surrendered the top spot, although they remain hopeful of securing the league title. They were beaten 2-1 by Royal Antwerp in a tense affair at the Bosuilstadion last weekend which saw the Blauw-Wit end the game with nine men.

The visitors sit second in the table with 41 points and are level on points with their weekend opponents. They are just one point behind Antwerp at the top of the pile and will leapfrog them with maximum points on Sunday.

Royale Union Saint-Gilloise vs Genk Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been eight meetings between USG and Genk. The hosts have won two of those games while the visitors have won three times. There have been two draws between the two teams.

The home side have lost just one of their last five games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last seven games in this fixture.

USG are the second-highest-scoring side in the Belgian top-flight this season with a goal tally of 72.

Four of Genk's six league defeats this season have come away from home.

The visitors have the joint-second-best defensive record in the Pro League this season with a goal concession tally of 40.

Royale Union Saint-Gilloise vs Genk Prediction

USG have won two of their last three games and have lost just two of their last 13 matches across all competitions. They have, however, lost their last two home games and will be desperate to bounce back here.

Genk's latest result ended a three-game unbeaten run and they will be looking to return to winning ways on Sunday. They are, however, without a win in their last six away matches and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Royale Union Saint-Gilloise 2-1 Genk

Royale Union Saint-Gilloise vs Genk Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Royale Union Saint-Gilloise

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of the last eight matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in their last seven matchups)

Poll : 0 votes