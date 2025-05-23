Royale Union Saint-Gilloise vs Gent Prediction and Betting Tips | May 25th 2025

Royale Union Saint-Gilloise will host Gent at the Stade Joseph Marien on Sunday in the final round of the 2024-25 Jupiler Pro League campaign. The home side have enjoyed a brilliant run of results in the playoffs this season and are one positive result away from their first league title in 90 years.

They carried out a 4-0 thrashing of Royal Antwerp last time out featuring goals from three different players including Mohammed Fuseini who netted a brace. The Old Lady now sit one point above defending champions Club Brugge heading into the final game of the season and will be crowned title winners with maximum points at home on Sunday.

Gent meanwhile have endured a woeful playoff run and like most teams in the division, have nothing to play for on closing day. They were beaten 4-1 by Genk in their last match taking an early lead via a Dante Vanzeir strike before their opponents turned the game on its head in the second-half.

The visitors sit rock-bottom in the championship round with 26 points and will be desperate to end their season on a positive note.

Royale Union Saint-Gilloise vs Gent Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 91 meetings between the two clubs. USG have won 47 of those games while Gent have won 25 times with their other 19 ending in draws.

The hosts have won their last three games in this fixture and are undefeated in their last 13, a run stretching back to the 1970s.

Gent have the worst offensive and defensive records of any team in the Championship Round with 44 goals scored and 62 conceded.

USG have the best defensive record in the Belgian top-flight this term with a goal concession tally of 27.

Royale Union Saint-Gilloise vs Gent Prediction

Les Unionistes are on a three-game winning streak and are undefeated in their last nine. They are overwhelming favorites for the weekend clash and will be looking to clinch the title in front of their home fans.

Gent are on a six-game losing streak and have lost all but one of their last 10. They have failed to perform in this fixture in recent years and could lose this one.

Prediction: Royale Union Saint-Gilloise 3-1 Gent

Royale Union Saint-Gilloise vs Gent Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: USG

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last six matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of their last seven matchups)

