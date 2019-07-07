Gareth Bale doesn't want to be included in Pogba deal, Dani Alves urged to join Liverpool, Juventus set to offer €134 million for Pogba and more transfer news, July 7, 2019

Manchester United v Cardiff City - Premier League

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premiership!

Update on Jurgen Klopp’s future

After winning the Champions League with Liverpool, the Reds are keen on keeping the German tactician at the club, according to his agent Marc Kosicke.

Klopp led the Reds to their 6th Champions League title and Kosicke revealed that while the German would be keen on managing the national side one day, he wants to stay at Liverpool right now as the Champions League-winning celebrations made him realise what a great club the Anfield outfit are.

“Jurgen himself once said that in the event that Joachim Low someday no longer wants to be the national coach and it would be possible for him do that [job], this is an option for him,” Kosicke told German outlet Welt.

“Liverpool would even like to extend it,” he added.

“[Jurgen] felt again at the recent celebrations [after winning the Champions League], what a great club Liverpool is, and that he is in the right place at the right time.”

A bit about Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba is perhaps the most active player in the transfer rumour mill as according to reports in France, the Galacticos are set to make their first offer worth €80 million for the Frenchman.

The Merengues want to include Gareth Bale in the deal to reduce the cash but the Welshman isn’t keen on lowering his wages, something that would be necessary if he is to join the Red Devils.

Meanwhile, The Times claim that Juventus are set to make a mammoth €134 million offer for Paul Pogba. The Old Trafford outfit, however, are set to resist any offers that are made for their prized asset.

1 / 4 NEXT