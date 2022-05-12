RS Berkane vs TP Mazembe prediction, preview, team news and more | CAF Confederation Cup 2021-22

TP Mazembe will visit Morocco to play in the second leg of the CAF Confederation Cup semifinal against RS Berkane on Sunday.

The Congolese outfit took the first-leg lead by beating Berkane 1-0.

With both teams looking to play in the all-important final, it will be an exciting contest, especially for Berkane, who failed to score an away goal in the first leg. That means that they will have to score a minimum of two goals in the game to progress.

RS Berkane vs TP Mazembe Head-to-Head

This will only be the second outing between the two teams in Africa. The last time they met each other, it ended in a 1-0 win for the Congolese outfit in front of their home fans.

Neither of the teams have played any domestic fixtures since and will come into the second leg of the tie with fresh memories of the first leg.

TP Mazembe form guide (all competitions): W-D-D-L-W

RS Berkane form guide (all competitions): L-W-D-L-L

RS Berkane vs TP Mazembe Team News

RS Berkane

Holding midfielder Larbi Naji is out of contention for this fixture after being sidelined with a knee injury last month. Chadrack Lukombe will be another miss from the tie after missing the quarter-finals and the first leg of the semi-final with an undisclosed injury.

Injury: Larbi Naji, Chadrack Lukombe

Suspension: None

TP Mazembe

Center-back Kévin Mondeko will be out of this fixture owing to a hamstring pull last month. The perennial CAF Champions League winners will not have any suspensions to worry about.

Injury: Kévin Mondeko

Suspended: None

RS Berkane vs TP Mazembe Predicted XI

RS Berkane Predicted XI (4-4-2): Zouhair Laaroubi (GK); Ismail Mokadem, Omar Namsaoui, Issoufou Dayo, Mohamed Aziz; Mohammed Farahane, Hamza Regragui, Alain Traore, Zaid Krouch; Brahim El Bahraoui, Hamdi Laachri

TP Mazembe Predicted XI (4-4-2): Ibrahim Muonkuro (GK), Tresor Mputo, Glody Likon, Christian Koffi, Adam Nzalli, Joel Baya, Jean Othos, Miguel Dejuz, Baggio Saidi, Jason Muwoyo, Tandi Mwape

RS Berkane vs TP Mazembe Prediction

The game is too close to call, with the Congolese SuperLig leaders emerging as slight favorites to book a place in the Confederation Cup final. This is mostly due to Berkane failing to score an away goal in Brazzaville. Even a draw in this second leg with not be enough for the Moroccon team to go through.

Nonetheless, we expect a draw in this tie, with Mazembe sealing a place in the final.

Prediction: RS Berkane 2-2 TP Mazembe

