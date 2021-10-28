Rubin Kazan vs CSKA Moscow prediction, preview, team news and more | Russian Premier League 2021-22

Struggling Rubin Kazan will host high-flying CSKA Moscow in this weekend's Russian Premier League action.

Rubin Kazan have endured back-to-back stalemates in the division, picking up only two points from their last five games. They only managed to salvage a 1-1 draw last weekend against lowly Ufa.

CSKA are riding high and are tied with second-placed Dynamo Moscow. They earned their second win in consecutive matches against Krylya Sovetov.

Rubin Kazan vs CSKA Moscow Head-To-Head

Interestingly, both teams are evenly matched ahead of this fixture. Both have earned two wins each in their last five meetings, with one game ending in a draw.

CSKA enjoy superior recent form, having picked up 13 points from their last five games compared to Kazan's two.

CSKA Moscow Form Guide: W-D-W-W-W

Rubin Kazan Form Guide: D-D-L-L-L

Rubin Kazan vs CSKA Moscow Team News

Rubin Kazan

Kazan have no fitness concerns or injuries ahead of this match.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

CSKA Moscow

The visitors remain without the services of Hörður Magnússon and Bruno Fuchs, who have both been ruled out through injuries. Mario Fernandes also picked up an injury while playing for Russia.

Injured: Hörður Magnússon, Bruno Fuchs, Mario Fernandes

Suspended: None

Rubin Kazan vs CSKA Moscow Predicted XI

Rubin Kazan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Yuri Dyupin; Georgi Zotov, Filip Uremović, Montassar Talbi, Ilya Samoshnikov; Oliver Abildgaard, In-Beom Hwang; Anders Dreyer, Sead Hakšabanović, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia; Đorđe Despotović

CSKA Moscow Predicted XI (3-4-3): Igor Akinfeev; Igor Diveev, Viktor Vasin, Jaka Bijol; Baktiyar Zaynutdinov, Maksim Mukhin, Alan Dzagoev, Ivan Oblyakov; Konstantin Kuchaev, Anton Zabolotnyi, Chidera Ejuke

Rubin Kazan vs CSKA Moscow Prediction

Rubin Kazan are struggling for form and momentum, having failed to register a win in their last six games. They have picked up just two points across competitions in October, which underlines their problems. They failed to hold on to a 1-0 advantage last weekend against relegation-threatened FC Ufa.

Meanwhile, CSKA seem to be a rejuvenated bunch, having shared similar struggles with Kazan early on in the Russian Premier League this season. Their 3-1 win over Krylya Sovetov was a massive result given their rivals' recent form. They will hope to maintain momentum and close the gap with table-toppers Zenit St. Petersburg.

CSKA remains the odds-on favorite to win the tie.

Prediction: Rubin Kazan 0-3 CSKA Moscow

