"Ruined my weekend, thanks Klopp", "No sense" - Liverpool fans furious as star dropped for key PL fixture against Tottenham

Liverpool are outraged with Jurgen Klopp for not starting Darwin Nunez against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (April 30).

The Merseysiders host Spurs at Anfield, hoping to keep themselves in the top-four race. They sit seventh, 10 points off fourth-placed Manchester United with six games remaining.

European qualification is a must for Liverpool, regardless of whether that be in the Europa League or Europa Conference League. The Reds face a Tottenham side who are also in the top-four hunt.

Klopp's decision not to name Nunez in his starting lineup against Spurs has been met with outrage from fans. The Uruguayan striker has been in fine form since the turn of the year and has scored 15 goals in 39 games across competitions.

However, Nunez has been left out of Liverpool's starting XI for their past four fixtures. He has made appearances from the substitutes bench and may have to do so again against the Lilywhites.

Klopp has instead chosen Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, and Luis Diaz in attack. The trio impressed in the Merseysiders' 2-1 win over West Ham United on Wednesday (April 26).

Meanwhile, the German coach has selected Harvey Elliott, Fabinho, and Curtis Jones in midfield. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, and Andy Robertson have been chosen in defense, with Alisson Becker in goal.

Liverpool fans have made their feelings known on social media about Nunez being snubbed. One fan has had his weekend ruined by Klopp:

"No nunez has ruined my weekend. Thanks klopp!!!"

Another fan can't see why Klopp has opted not to start Nunez:

"Why isn’t nunez starting? Makes no sense."

Here's how fans on Twitter reacted to the Uruguayan striker missing out on a starting berth against Tottenham:

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson wants to see consistency from his side ahead of Tottenham clash

Jordan Henderson wants his side to keep up the winning form.

Liverpool skipper Henderson has demanded more consistency from his side as they take on Tottenham. The Merseysiders have endured topsy-turvy form this season but have won their past three games.

Henderson said that although the Anfield giants have taken good steps in the right direction, they can't enjoy themselves. He stated (via Rousing the Kop):

"I make no apologies for banging on about consistency because this is something we have to achieve if we want to keep on improving. It is definitely good to see that we have taken some good steps in this direction, but this is no time to enjoy the moment. We have to kick on from here, hopefully starting with the game against Tottenham.”

A win over Spurs will give Klopp's men hope of a last-gasp top-four challenge. They will also put themselves in a comfortable position for European qualification and continue their winning form at the endpoint of the season.

