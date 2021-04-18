Rumilly Vallieres vs Toulouse prediction, preview, team news and more | Coupe de France 2020-21

Rumilly Vallieres entertain Toulouse in their Coupe de France quarter-final fixture on Tuesday.
The hosts are one of only two sides from the French fourth tier to make it into the last eight of the competition.
They have played only two competitive games since March, as The Championnat National 2 games have been postponed.
Toulouse are second in Ligue 2 and returned to winning ways with a 1-0 victory over LB Châteauroux on Saturday.
Rumilly Vallieres vs Toulouse Head-to-Head
This will be the first competitive meeting between the two sides. The hosts have faced only the third and fourth-tier sides in the competition so far. Meanwhile, the visitors have faced teams from all tiers of French football so far in the tournament.
Rumilly Vallieres form guide across all competitions: W-W-D-W-W
Toulouse form guide across all competitions: W-D-W-W-L
Rumilly Vallieres vs Toulouse Team News
Rumilly Vallieres
The hosts have played just two games since March and have a fully-fit squad for this cup tie. They will also be able to welcome back defender Vincent Di Stéfano, after he served a one-game suspension following his red card against Annecy.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Toulouse
Les Violets will be able to welcome back long-term absentee Wesley Said to the starting XI in this game. The winger has been ruled out of action since August after rupturing an ACL.
He resumed training last week but was not cleared for an appearance in the Ligue 2 fixture against LB Châteauroux.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Rumilly Vallieres vs Toulouse Predicted XI
Rumilly Vallieres Predicted XI (4-4-2): Dan Delaunay; Ousman Diaby, Jean-Manuel Ribeiro, Dorian Michaud, Said Houssame Dini Boinali; Alexi Peuget, Joris Cottin, Ferhat Yuce, Jocelyn Gay; Glody Liongo Aduma, Nikola Volic
Toulouse Predicted XI (5-3-2): Maxime Dupé; Steven Moreira, Kelvin Amian Adou, Sébastien Dewaest, Ruben Gabrielsen, Deiver Machado; Brecht Dejaegere, Sam Sanna, Kouadio Koné; Rhys Healey, Janis Antiste
Rumilly Vallieres vs Toulouse Prediction
The hosts have faced relatively easy opponents in their journey to the last eight of the competition. Three of their four games in the tournament were decided on penalties as they struggled to create chances from open play.
Though they scored four goals without response in their round of 16 fixture, they could be outclassed by Toulouse, who have scored 61 goals in 33 Ligue 2 games.
We predict a win for the visitors, thanks to their superior squad quality and prolificacy in front of goal.
Prediction: Rumilly Vallieres 0-3 Toulouse
