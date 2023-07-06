11 men linked with narco gang held in detention as Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo's family supermarket witnesses shootout: Reports

Eleven men have been held as part of the crime gang that committed a shootout in Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo's family supermarket in Rosario, Argentina.

The incident took place back in March. The gang also left a chilling message for the Argentina captain at that point in time. They wrote (via El Pais):

Messi, we are waiting for you. [The mayor, Pablo] Javkin is a drug dealer, he will not keep you safe.”

A total of 14 bullets were fired through the supermarket. While there were no fatalities in that particular incident, the defendants have also been held for five different cases of homicides.

The investigators have since claimed (via El Ciudadano Web):

"(The bullets were fired) with the aim of instilling fear and intimidating the inhabitants of the city of Rosario."

Prosecutor Luis Schiappa Pietra has since said on the matter:

"The largest number of these events have been planned by the leaders of these sectors from their places of detention."

Lionel Messi, who is set for an MLS move, grew up in Rosario, one of Argentina's most troubled cities. The El Ciundado Web report claimed that Rosario has experienced a total of 56 homicides so far this year.

Antonela Roccuzzo's family is also from the same city and they run a supermarket chain there.

Delivery driver spoke about meeting Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo

A delivery boy, named Juan Pablo, was recently blessed with the chance of meeting one of the greatest footballers of all time, Lionel Messi, and his partner Antonela Roccuzzo.

Pablo went to deliver Churros to the Argentina captain's house. He found out that he was delivering the food to the famous couple's home. Speaking on the matter, the delivery store's manager Sofia told Info Funes:

“It took the cadet almost 45 minutes to come back, he was almost shaking and crying because he couldn't believe what had happened to him. He told us that Antonela was the one who took care of him, that Mateo hugged him, and Leo greeted him from the back of the house. He couldn't take a photo, but he took that memory with him."

Pablo, meanwhile, said:

“It was the best day of my life, I still can't believe it. I think of that moment, and tears come to my eyes."

Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo are very popular among fans, especially among those who love the beautiful game. Hence, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Pablo was left shell-shocked.

Poll : 0 votes