12 Barcelona players up for sale in transfer window

Barcelona have reportedly put 12 players, including Luis Suarez and Samuel Umtiti, up for sale in the current transfer window, as they look to balance their finances in a pandemic-hit world, and also start the process of revamping their squad for the future.

New manager Ronald Koeman was handed the task of having to complete the sales of several players who were considered as disposable by Barcelona. The Dutchman is said to have already had conversations with the bulk of those players, including Arturo Vidal, Suarez and Umtiti.

With Lionel Messi making his decision to stay in Barcelona for at least one more season, the adjustment of the wage bill for the club will have to happen from elsewhere, and that is why they are said to believe that this clearout is absolutely necessary.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have the necessity of clearing what is an "extortionate" wage bill at this point, even though Messi is the club's biggest earner.

Koeman has come into his job at Barcelona on the back of an awful season which saw two managers lose their job at Barcelona. Ernesto Valverde lost his job midway through the season, and was replaced by Quique Setien.

Setien oversaw a trophy-less end to the season, while also getting embarrased 8-2 in the quarterfinal of the UEFA Champions League against Bayern Munich.

Koeman is looking to move on up to 12 players from the squad now, as he looks to bring in a few more players that he deems suitable to his squad. Lyon's attacking player Memphis Depay is set to become Koeman's first signing at Barcelona.

Uruguayan striker Suarez is the highest-profile player who is set to depart Barcelona this summer, as part of the clearout undertaken by Koeman. Last month, it seemed like a matter of time before Suarez joined Juventus, but that move was scuppered. The Uruguayan himself is keen on staying in Spain, amid reports of interest from Atletico Madrid.

Apart from Suarez, Vidal and Umtiti, the others on the clearout list are Martin Braithwaite, Jean-Clair Todibo, Nelson Semedo, Arturo Vidal and Rafinha.

Todibo has attracted interest from Premier League sides like Everton and Leicester City, who are looking to complete that signing before transfer deadline day. Leeds are interested in signing Rafinha, while Inter Milan are on the verge of completing a deal for Vidal.